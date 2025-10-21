Tapani Inc. Awarded Contract To Build Bridge Shelter

The Vancouver City Council approved a $9.38 million contract with Tapani, Inc. to construct a Bridge Shelter at 5313 N.E. 94th Ave., marking another major milestone in the community’s effort to expand shelter and supportive services to address Vancouver’s homelessness emergency. Construction is expected to begin next month and the shelter is expected to open in fall 2026. Tod Tapani, VP of Operations at Tapani Inc. shared “We build what matters for our community. The bridge shelter project is a meaningful opportunity to support the people and city we’re proud to be part of.”

“Selecting a contractor is the next milestone for the Bridge Shelter project and expanding the safety net for our unhoused neighbors,” said Lon Pluckhahn, Vancouver’s City manager. “The shelter reflects the collective commitment of Vancouver to make progress on homelessness through compassion and collaboration.” To speed up construction and reduce costs, the Bridge Shelter will use pre-engineered steel structures built off-site. This approach minimizes waste, labor and energy use while shortening the on-site construction timeline.

When complete, the 120-bed Bridge Shelter will provide a safe, low-barrier place to stay with a full range of supportive services to help people experiencing homelessness transition to permanent housing. Shelter operations will be led by Do Good Multnomah, with on-site case management, referrals for physical and mental health care, employment support and other individualized services. The Cowlitz Indian Tribe will provide on-site medical services to treat drug addiction.

The shelter’s dormitory building will include meeting spaces, showers, laundry and community areas. A second structure will house a kitchen and a large communal dining and gathering space, which can also be used for emergency weather sheltering.

Funds to establish the shelter come from the City’s 2025-26 general fund, as well as grants, donations and partners. Funding partners to date include the Clark County Opioid Abatement Council, Clark County’s Mental Health Sales Tax, PeaceHealth’s Community Health Improvement Plan Grant and the Ed and Dolly Lynch Fund at the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington.

The Bridge Shelter is part of a broader network of City response efforts to address the homelessness emergency in Vancouver. Learn more at www.cityofvancouver.us/bridgeshelter.