Share adds five new Directors to Board

Share recently welcomed five new additions to its board of directors: The new directors are Britton Brown of Heathen Brewing Feral Public House, Andrew Gratzer of iQ Credit Union, Tonya Rulli of Rulli Law, Gregory Saunders MD, FAAFP, of Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital and Marcie Walsh of Umpqua Bank.

“We are honored to welcome Britton, Andrew, Tonya, Greg and Marcie to Share’s board of directors,” said Amy Reynolds, executive director. “As we implement our new strategic plan, it is especially important that our board membership reflects the communities and people we serve. We believe their leadership skills and dedicated service will help to empower our organization and our belief that everyone person counts.

Brown is a bartender at Heathen Brewing Feral Public House and a former member of the United States Navy. “Becoming a homeless veteran, coming off the streets and building a solid life gives me a perspective that will be beneficial for Share.”

Gratzer is a Business Development Supervisor at iQ Credit Union; he has been an employee of the credit union for the past 11 years. “I believe in the work and mission of Share, and I want to offer my expertise and connections to further drive the mission for our community.”

Rulli is an attorney and owner of Rulli Law, focusing on family law and mediation services. She was formerly a Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for Clark County, Washington. “I care about this community and want to see it thrive. I want to work with people and organizations who feel the same.”

Saunders is the VP and Chief Medical Officer at Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital in Vancouver and a Family Physician with Legacy Medical Group in Camas; he has been a practicing physician since 1998. “Share has worked tirelessly to address deep community needs, serving and supporting the most vulnerable members of our community through shelters, food, family resources and in community development. It has also been an organizing force and leader bringing community stakeholders together and focusing efforts, which multiply the benefit. I am driven by the same passion that I believe guides Share: To help those who are suffering and in need.

Walsh is VP Senior Fair & Responsible Banking Officer at Umpqua Bank; she has been an employee of the bank for the past 10 years. “I love the mission of Share and being part of helping those in need in our community. I believe we are here to help, love and support each other in this life,” shared Walsh.

About Share

Founded in 1979, Share’s mission is: Share believes every person counts. Together we pursue a stronger community by building relationships, advocating for equitable access to housing and food stability while empowering every individual to grow and thrive.

Share operates four shelters for those experiencing homelessness, an Affordable Housing and Stability program, Lincoln Place (a 30-unit Housing First model apartment complex), a street outreach program, a Housing & Essential Needs (HEN) program, Rent Well (a tenant education program), and three Meal and Nutrition programs. For more information, visit sharevancouver.org or facebook.com/ShareVancouver.