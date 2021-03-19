Seattle’s iconic 13 Coins restaurant will open at the Vancouver Waterfront

Kirkland Development recently announced that 13 Coins has chosen to open its newest location at the Hotel Indigo in Vancouver. The restaurant will open a two-story, 4,865-square-foot restaurant on the north side of the Hotel Indigo project at Kirkland Tower, joining El Gaucho and Evoke Winery (previously known as Naked Winery).

“The situation had to be perfect for us to expand outside of the Seattle area,” said Al Moscatel, owner of 13 Coins, in a news release. “Dean and Kristin Kirkland, their family and the entire development team presented an incredible opportunity for us at The Waterfront Vancouver. We plan on bringing the best that 13 Coins has to offer, and we’re looking forward to being a part of the Vancouver community for many years to come.”

A Seattle mainstay, 13 Coins first opened in 1967 and has been frequented by numerous celebrities, first dates, anniversaries and foodies alike. Known for their extensive menus that are available anytime, from breakfast to late night, 13 Coins operates locations near the Sea-Tac airport, downtown Bellevue and next to the stadiums in Seattle’s Pioneer Square.

Dean Kirkland, chairman of Kirkland Development, said he has long had his eyes on 13 Coins as a possible tenant at Hotel Indigo.

“My family has been going to 13 Coins for years in Seattle and Bellevue,” Kirkland said in a news release. “I’ve always had a great admiration for the 13 Coins brand, and even more so now that I’ve gotten to know Al and his team. It’s inspiring to see more and more businesses, like 13 Coins, choose to expand to Vancouver. To me, this is just proof of the growth that we’ll continue to see in Southwest Washington.”

Hotel Indigo and Kirkland Tower move closer to opening

When complete, the eight-story boutique, 138-room Hotel Indigo will include valet parking, concierge services, dry cleaning and room service. The hotel will connect to Kirkland Tower, a 12-story condominium building with one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury condominiums.

Other confirmed tenants include:

El Gaucho: Located in an 8,500-square-foot space on the main floor of the Hotel Indigo. The restaurant will also operate a 1,600-square-foot terrace bar on the hotel’s eighth floor, including a 600-square-foot rooftop patio overlooking the Columbia River.

Evoke Winery: Opening a 2,000-square-foot space in fall 2021, located on the southwest corner of Kirkland Tower.

