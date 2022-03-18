‘Savor the Couve’ raises $312,000 for restaurants and nonprofits

Plans are in the works to bring the program back again next year based on diner demand

The weekly takeout dining collaboration “Savor the Couve,”produced by the Greater Vancouver Chamber (GVC) and Visit Vancouver Washington, wrapped up another successful four-month run bringing the total raised in two seasons to nearly $312,000, helping local restaurants and nonprofit organizations in Clark County.

Since its launch in 2020, almost $240,000 have gone directly into the registers of 45 participating local restaurants and more than $70,000 was donated to 27 area nonprofits.

This year’s program, presented by ilani and supported by Columbia Credit Union, served hundreds of diners each Thursday, from November 2021 through February 2022. Each week, different local restaurants, breweries, tasting rooms and caterers collaborated to provide up to 150 five-course meals, consisting of two crafted cocktails, wine or microbrew, appetizers, soup or salad, entrées (including a side), and desserts, serving two diners. This year, the diners had the opportunity to order their favorite meals from the 16 themed weeks, each for $125. As an added benefit, ilani gave all orders a $20 Promotional Play certificate for use at the casino.

“Savor the Couve” received amazing feedback from community members expressing their desire to have this as a year-round program. Diners highlighted and complimented the ordering process, the variety and quality in food selection and the organization at the pickup location, The Diner in Vancouver. This hands-free operation for the customer was smooth with all dinners picked up in less than an hour most weeks.

“Love that I am being introduced to new restaurants with great food. Turns an ordinary Thursday evening into a very special evening,” commented a “Savor the Couve” diner.

For the President & CEO of Visit Vancouver Washington Cliff Myers, “Savor the Couve” allowed them to continue to strengthen ties with community organizations and connect with local restaurants in a way that they haven’t in the past as a tourism office.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to help support Vancouver businesses and nonprofits during a time that the travel industry wasn’t, and we are thrilled that the program was sustainable for a second year,” Myers said.

“Savor the Couve” was created in 2020 in response to the pandemic, to support locally owned restaurants and nonprofit organizations in times where their doors were closed to the public. Even though, after two years, restaurants are now back open and full of customers, the program received good participation from restaurants excited to showcase their cuisine to reach new customers.

“Savor the Couve is a way to reinvigorate the restaurants, support the nonprofits and provide the community with a real savor dinner. This is a win-win program. The diners get some of the best meals in town, restaurants share their goods with people who aren’t familiar with them and the nonprofits keep promoting their great cause,” said GVC President & CEO John McDonagh.

The Greater Vancouver Chamber would like to especially thank the program founding partners Visit Vancouver Washington, Beaches Restaurant and Bar and Main Event Sports Grill, sponsors, nonprofits, volunteers, and community members that make this program a successful one. By popular demand, plans are in the works to bring “Savor the Couve” back next year.

Restaurants and nonprofits looking to engage in this program in the future are encouraged to sign up for further information and consideration at: Savor the Couve Interest Form.

This information was provided by the Greater Vancouver Chamber.