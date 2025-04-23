REGISTRATION OPENS FOR YOUNG ENTRPRENEURS LEMONADE DAY GREATER VANCOUVER

Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver, an engaging and empowering youth entrepreneurship program, is thrilled to announce that registration is now open for aspiring young business owners ages 6-16. Hosted by the Greater Vancouver Chamber (GVC), this hands-on experience equips kids with the skills to start, own, and operate their own businesses — completely free of charge!

Since launching in 2021, this initiative has engaged more than 3,500 young entrepreneurs across Southwest Washington, teaching essential business and financial literacy skills while fostering creativity, leadership, and problem-solving. Through the My Lemonade Day app and workbooks, participants learn step-by-step how to launch a business, guided by mentors who help them set goals, manage finances, and bring their ideas to life.

At the end of the program, young CEOs will showcase their businesses on Lemonade Day 2025, set for Saturday, June 7, at the Junior Market, co-located with the Vancouver Farmers Market. To date, participants have collectively generated nearly $90,000 in sales, with profits reinvested into their education, savings, or donated to causes they care about.

Returning for the third consecutive year as the Main Squeeze & Presenting Sponsor, OnPoint Community Credit Union continues to champion the program’s mission of inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs.

“This group of young business owners showcases the creativity and innovation that can happen when a great idea is combined with the right financial education,” said Rob Stuart, CEO & president, OnPoint Community Credit Union. “We’re proud to sponsor Lemonade Day and witness the innovative projects and enthusiasm from these young entrepreneurs. We have no doubt they are the future leaders of our community.”

“Lemonade Day is about empowering kids to create something of their own, take ownership, and build confidence in their abilities. Every year, we see fresh ideas come to life, and it’s truly inspiring to watch these young entrepreneurs in action. Registrations are rolling in, but our goal is to once again register thousands of kids — each launching their own business and making an impact across Southwest Washington,” said Janet Kenefsky, chief operating officer for the Chamber and city director of Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver.

Anyone can be involved in My Lemonade Day. These young entrepreneurs need mentors, investors, business partners, locations, volunteers, and customers. For more information about My Lemonade Day & Junior Market and sponsorship opportunities, please contact the Chamber at YourChamber@VancouverUSA.com or go to VancouverUSA.com/LemonadeDay