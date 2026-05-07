Steve Cornell Joins Opsahl Dawson’s Advisory Practice

Opsahl Dawson, a leading accounting, assurance, and business advisory firm in the Pacific Northwest, has announced the addition of Steve Cornell as Director of Internal Audit and Compliance. Cornell joins the firm’s Advisory practice with a focused expertise in serving credit unions, banks, and alternative finance companies, deepening Opsahl Dawson’s capabilities in one of its most strategically important industry verticals.

With more than 20 years of experience navigating the complex regulatory landscape of large, multi-billion-dollar financial institutions, Cornell brings a breadth of expertise that directly addresses the evolving challenges facing credit unions and financial institutions today. His background spans enterprise compliance management systems, regulatory examination and remediation, fair lending, BSA/AML, and enterprise risk assessment.

“Financial institutions face a unique and complex regulatory environment, and Steve’s proven experience has been a value-add to organizations throughout his career,” said Roger A. Jones, CPA, CGMA, Partner in charge of the Opsahl Dawson Financial Institutions niche. “Our clients will benefit greatly from Steve’s guidance and counsel as they navigate audits, address regulatory challenges and build sound compliance programs, and plan for the future of their business.”

Cornell brings a track record built across senior leadership roles spanning VP/Director of Compliance, Compliance Testing Manager, Fair and Responsible Banking Manager, and Senior Manager of Internal Audit and Compliance. He earned his MBA from Portland State University and holds four industry certifications: Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM), Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS), and Certified Enterprise Risk Professional (CERP).

“Credit unions and community financial institutions are the backbone of the communities they serve, and helping them build strong, resilient compliance programs is work I’m deeply passionate about,” said Steve Cornell, CIA, CRCM, CAMS, CERP, Director of Internal Audit, Opsahl Dawson. “Opsahl Dawson’s commitment to being a true partner—not just a vendor—aligns perfectly with how I approach my work, and I’m excited to bring that partnership to our clients.”

Cornell’s arrival further expands Opsahl Dawson’s depth in the financial institutions sector, joining a growing team of specialists dedicated to helping banks, credit unions, and fintech organizations navigate regulatory complexity with confidence. Beyond his professional work, Cornell is actively involved in his community, serving on the board and finance committee of Impact Northwest.

About Opsahl Dawson

Founded in 1979, Opsahl Dawson specializes in tax, accounting, and advisory services for individuals and businesses of all sizes. The firm is committed to combining traditional values with cutting-edge technology to deliver world-class financial solutions. With a focus on helping businesses and financial institutions navigate complex financial landscapes, Opsahl Dawson is routinely recognized as one of the Pacific Northwest’s leading firms, known for its expertise in strategic planning, compliance, and growth advisory services. Learn more at opsahldawson.com.