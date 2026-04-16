Registration Opens For 2026 Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver

Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver is now accepting registrations for its 2026 program, inviting young entrepreneurs ages 6–16 across Southwest Washington to learn how to start, own, and operate their own businesses. Hosted by the Greater Vancouver Chamber (GVC), this nationally recognized initiative provides a fun, hands-on introduction to entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

Since launching locally in 2020, Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver has engaged more than 3,500 youth, equipping them with essential business skills while fostering creativity, confidence, and leadership. Through the My Lemonade Day app and workbooks, participants are guided step-by-step as they develop business plans, set goals, manage budgets, and bring their ideas to life with the support of mentors.

The program culminates in Lemonade Day 2026 on Saturday, June 6, when young CEOs will launch their businesses at the 5th Junior Market, co-located with the Vancouver Farmers Market. To date, participants have collectively generated nearly $140,000 in net income, with proceeds supporting savings goals, reinvestment into their businesses, and charitable giving.

Returning as the Main Squeeze & Presenting Sponsor for the fourth consecutive year, OnPoint Community Credit Union. “Today’s youth are the future leaders of our community, and it’s critical to support their financial education and their curiosity,” said Tim Clevenger, SVP/chief marketing officer at OnPoint Community Credit Union. “We’re proud to sponsor the Junior Market again this year and look forward to seeing the innovative ideas from all the vendors.”

“Lemonade Day is about giving kids the confidence to take an idea and turn it into something real,” said Janet Kenefsky, chief operating officer of the Greater Vancouver Chamber and city director of Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver. “Each year, we see incredible creativity, determination, and growth from these young entrepreneurs. Our goal is to once again reach thousands of participants, each building their own business and making a meaningful impact in our community.”

Lemonade Day is a community-wide effort, and there are many ways to get involved. Participants are encouraged to recruit mentors, investors, and business partners, while community members can support young entrepreneurs by volunteering or becoming customers on Lemonade Day. To sign up or learn more about Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver and the Junior Market, visit: VancouverUSA.com/Lemonade-Day. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Partnerships@VancouverUSA.com.

Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver is supported by Main Squeeze Investor OnPoint Community Credit Union, with additional support from Burgerville, The Columbian, Colas Construction, When the Shoe Fits, Urban Air Vancouver, First Tech Federal Credit Union, City of Battle Ground, United Precision Corporation, HAPO Community Credit Union, Palm Beach Tan, Unitus Community Credit Union, Grassa, NOVOLEX, Waste Connections, Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries, and the Vancouver Farmers Market.