Port of Vancouver USA, Subaru of America, Inc. Agree to 10 Year Extension Through 2040

The Port of Vancouver USA acted this week to extend its decades-long partnership with Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA). At their October 28 meeting, commissioners approved keeping SOA at the port through 2040. SOA currently leases approximately 40 acres at the port, and the October 28 agreement expands this area to 43 acres. The additional space will support more efficient SOA logistics activity.

A new Subaru arrives at the Port of Vancouver USA.

As a port tenant since 1993, SOA has supported jobs and generated economic activity locally by importing vehicles into Vancouver. The automaker then utilizes the port as a base to process and transport a variety of models to destinations throughout North America.

Before Tuesday’s extension, SOA’s lease at the port was set to expire on December 31, 2030.

“This partnership has endured through various market shifts for more than 30 years, and we’re so pleased the Port of Vancouver USA-Subaru connection is now solidified through 2040,” said Julianna Marler, port CEO. “These types of strong agreements not only create and sustain local jobs, they serve as anchors for long-term economic opportunities in our region.”

“This enduring collaboration, built on mutual trust since 1993, supports local jobs and positions Subaru for future growth, as well as innovation with logistics operations that continue to meet our evolving business environment,” said Lisa Quan, Vice President – Vehicle Planning & Logistics, Subaru of America, Inc.

Vehicles traveling by ship from Japan are unloaded at the port and processed by long-term business partners within SOA’s leased space at the port. Accessories are installed, and each vehicle is inspected to meet Subaru’s quality standards. Once imported and processed, the vehicles are transported via rail and truck to destinations across the U.S. and Canada.

The Port of Vancouver USA remains the largest import gateway for Subaru vehicles in the U.S.