Port of Vancouver breaks ground on new Soda Ash Terminal

The Port of Vancouver USA, port leaders and partners broke ground on a project to construct a state-of-the-art terminal for soda ash. The newly designed Terminal 2, Berth 7 port facility will have the capability to annually transload more than 3 million tons of soda ash. The project combines expertise and capabilities of Vancouver Bulk Terminal, a joint venture between Nautilus International Holding Corporation and Neltume Ports; the Port of Vancouver USA; and Solvay – a global leader in soda ash. The new facility is expected to begin operations in the second half of 2026.

Soda ash is essential for a variety of purposes, including manufacturing glass and lithium-ion batteries critical to solar panels and electric vehicles. Natural soda ash coming to the port is also an essential ingredient for sodium bicarbonate, food, feed, pharmaceuticals, detergents and other products used every day.

“This port has been an economic engine for the region for 113 years, and a vital link in the global supply chain. Pursuing a diverse mix of commodities people need in their everyday lives is key to our continued stability,” said Julianna Marler, CEO of the Port of Vancouver USA. “We are grateful to work with our project partners and put shovels in the ground to add soda ash to that mix, a building-block mineral critical for energy generation, construction, health care, food and more. “We are incredibly excited to move full speed ahead on a project that will generate local jobs and economic benefits for years to come.”

The expanded capacity will support an expansion of Solvay’s Green River, Wyoming soda ash operations. The terminal will also add crucial export capacity to the North American soda ash industry, which is recognized as the world’s fastest-growing natural soda ash producing region. “Global demand for Soda Ash from Green River, the world’s largest natural deposit, continues to grow,” said Brian Kebart, Solvay EVP Global Supply Chain. “Solvay’s Green River facility is a linchpin of our global supply network, and the Vancouver Terminal will secure Solvay’s ability to meet the growing needs of the industry for years to come. We appreciate the collaboration with the Port of Vancouver USA and VBT, two partners who are well aligned with Solvay’s desire to deliver sustainable, essential solutions globally.”

The redeveloped facility plans to feature expanded storage space, upgraded rail unit train access, and state-of-the-art cargo handling systems that will work together to create a seamless flow from rail to vessel to global markets.

“This groundbreaking marks more than just a construction milestone—it’s a commitment to building the future of sustainable trade in North America,” said Brian Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer at Nautilus and Vancouver Bulk Terminal board member. “With advanced cargo handling systems, expanded storage, and enhanced rail connectivity, this terminal will set a new standard for bulk export efficiency. We’re proud to invest in the long-term success of the Port of Vancouver USA and deliver economic opportunities that benefit the region and the global supply chain alike.”

About the Port of Vancouver: The Port of Vancouver USA is one of the major ports on the Pacific Coast, and its competitive strengths include available land, versatile cargo handling capabilities, vast transportation networks, a skilled labor force and an exceptional level of service to its customers and community. For more information, please visit us at portvanusa.com.