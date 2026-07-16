Perkins & Company Joins CLA

CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), one of the nation’s largest accounting and professional services firms with an expanding global presence, has announced that the Perkins & Company team joined CLA, broadening the firm’s depth of talent and expertise in Southwest Washington, Vancouver and Clark County communities.

The Perkins & Company team members, based in Clark County, strengthen CLA’s ability to serve the full range of client needs in the market. Together, the combined team is focused on maintaining trusted relationships across the region and supporting the growth and success of businesses and organizations throughout the community.

“Perkins & Company has built a strong presence in Southwest Washington, backed by relationships within the Vancouver and Clark County community,” said Paul Bailey, Chief Growth Officer at CLA. “We’re excited to welcome them into the CLA family and expand on our presence in the region.”

Founded in 1986, Perkins & Company is an accounting and advisory firm serving clients across Oregon and Washington. The firm is known for its long-standing client relationships, industry experience, and people-focused culture supporting privately held businesses, nonprofits, and professional services organizations. For Perkins’ existing clients, this transition is centered on continuity, working with the same professionals and service teams they know and trust.

“Joining CLA represents an important step for our firm,” said Jared Holum, CEO of Perkins & Company. “This decision was made thoughtfully and from a position of strength, with a focus on continuing to serve our clients at the level they expect. Our relationships, culture, and local presence remain at the center of everything we do.”

In Southwest Washington, CLA’s Vancouver office will be supported primarily by Clark County–based Perkins team members, reinforcing a strong local presence and commitment to the community. This includes Lisa Goecke, Blake Seabaugh, Sean Wallace, Jen Curran, Trina Headly, Jennifer Elder, Teresa Petrie, Scott George and Jake Johnson along with a broader regional team.

With the added reach and resources of CLA, the Vancouver office will continue to support clients across key industries, including real estate and construction, dealer services, manufacturing and distribution, professional services, and food & beverage. Clients will continue working with local Perkins & Company team members while gaining access to a broader range of integrated services across CLA, including audit, tax, consulting, outsourcing, digital, and wealth advisory, all delivered through coordinated teams with local knowledge and national resources. This work is supported by Clark County-based team members, reinforcing a strong local presence and commitment to the community.

About CLA: With nearly 9,000 people, more than 120 U.S. locations, and a global vision, CLA promises to know you and help you. CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. With nearly 9,000 people, more than 120 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.