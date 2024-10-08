PeaceHealth to acquire four Providence clinics

PeaceHealth and Providence have announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement that will result in PeaceHealth acquiring four Providence clinic sites located in Clark County. Pending the standard regulatory review processes, the clinics will transfer to PeaceHealth.

The four Providence Medical Group clinic sites employ approximately 100 staff, including physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, medical assistants, clinical care coordinators and patient service specialists. Providence employees of the clinics will be offered comparable positions with PeaceHealth. The only service not transferring to PeaceHealth is Providence Mill Plain Occupational Medicine. Providence will work with those employees to identify opportunities within their other clinics in the Portland metro area.

Across the four sites, services provided include primary care, walk-in care and outpatient rehabilitation services. Their names and locations are:

Providence Medical Group Esther Short Clinic – 700 Washington St., Ste. 105, Vancouver, WA

Providence Camas Medical Office Building – 3101 SE 192nd Ave., Vancouver, WA

Providence Mill Plain Medical Office Building – 315 SE Stone Mill Dr., Vancouver, WA

Providence Vancouver Rehabilitation – 222 Park Plaza Dr., Park Tower 3, Ste. 120, Vancouver, WA

“We want current clinic patients to know that while the names of the clinics are changing, their care team who they know, and trust, remains the same,” shares Melissa Edwards, MD, Chief Medical Officer, PeaceHealth Medical Group.” Both PeaceHealth and Providence share a common mission and commitment to ensuring this acquisition is seamless and does not disrupt quality patient care.”

Providence does not operate any acute hospital facilities in Clark County, Washington, nor does it offer a wide range of specialty care services in the area. By transitioning these outpatient care sites to PeaceHealth, patients in Clark County will gain increased access to a full spectrum of primary, specialty and hospital care services closer to home, without having to travel into Oregon.

“Providence Medical Group is optimistic about this transition and the opportunity to enhance healthcare access to needed specialty and acute care without patients having to travel out of the area,“ said Ben LeBlanc, MD, CEO of Providence Medical Group. “Given PeaceHealth’s extensive specialty and acute care footprint in Clark County, we believe this acquisition will greatly benefit the community and provide enhanced continuity of care for current clinic patients.”

“Caring for all is at the heart of the PeaceHealth Mission,” adds Edwards. “This acquisition further signals a deep commitment to the communities we serve. We are grateful for this opportunity to welcome the talented care team of these clinics and further improve access and health outcomes in the region.”

The clinic acquisitions are expected to become final sometime in December 2024. At that time, the clinics will be renamed to reflect the PeaceHealth brand.

About PeaceHealth: PeaceHealth, based in Vancouver, Wash., is a not-for-profit Catholic health system offering care to communities in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. PeaceHealth has approximately 16,000 caregivers, a group practice with more than 1,200 clinicians and 9 medical centers serving both urban and rural communities throughout the Northwest.