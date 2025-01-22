PeaceHealth donates $35,000.00 to YWCA Clark County

YWCA Clark County has been selected by PeaceHealth as a recipient of a $35,000 grant. PeaceHealth’s Women of Peace movement, which recognizes women leaders and changemakers inside of PeaceHealth, is starting the new year honoring the courageous work of three women non-profit leaders partnering with PeaceHealth to advance health justice and respect for all. The Columbia network recipient is Brittini Lasseigne, chief executive officer of YWCA Clark County.

YWCA of Clark County’s mission is to empower women and eliminate racism. The work led by Lasseigne serves individuals in Clark County who have experienced poverty, domestic violence, sexual assault, and traumas due to systemic inequities. The work of the YWCA goes beyond services to survivors to include robust prevention programs for children, teens, and adults to create understanding and resilience for future generations while improving racial equity in Clark County.

Two additional organizations led by women in Oregon and Washington will also receive $35,000. Each of the recipient organizations are led by changemakers known for their fierce advocacy and efforts in the care of underserved and marginalized communities.

“Brittini and the team at the YWCA of Clark County work every day to ensure any person who is impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault have the support and resources they need,” said Liz Clark, community health director, PeaceHealth Columbia network. Their work goes beyond direct services to victims of crime to include prevention programs, teen and young adult programs, equity advocacy, and child care. YWCA is an amazing partner, collaboratively working with us, and many other community based organizations to care for the Clark County community.

“We hope stories like Brittini Lasseigne’s will inspire our own Women of Peace to see the intertwined nature of our shared missions fueled by the charism of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace,” said Sarah Ness, PeaceHealth executive vice president and chief administrative officer. “It’s clear we can accomplish more together. It’s time to soar!”

About YWCA Clark County: YWCA Clark County is committed to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all in the local community. Serving as a cornerstone of Clark County for over 100 years, the organization provides critical services that address the needs of individuals and families, including safety and support for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, affordable housing assistance, and programs designed to empower youth and families. Through its programs and initiatives, YWCA Clark County strives to create a future where every person can thrive free from racism, sexism, and violence.

About PeaceHealth: PeaceHealth, based in Vancouver, Wash., is a non-profit Catholic health system offering care to communities in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. PeaceHealth has approximately 16,000 caregivers, nearly 3,200 physicians and clinicians, more than 160 clinics and 9 medical centers serving both urban and rural communities throughout the Northwest. Visit us online at www.peacehealth.org