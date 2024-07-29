Pan Roast Oyster Bar Food Cart Set to Open in Oak Street Station

Pan Roast Oyster Bar is a tribute to owner Ryan Moy’s family and roots. Via its food cart which will officially open on August 1st in the new Oak Street Station food cart park in Camas, the cart’s star of the show is pan roast, a simple roast bisque with a citrus broth and fresh seafood. Moy shares that he is excited to share his culinary passion through family recipes and the seafood pan roast was a common dish that he grew up eating. Pan Roast also features seafood rolls, pasta, and fish and chips.

Oak Street Station, which will eventually have more than 20 vendors, is a 7,000 square foot park that aims to be a community hub that welcomes both individuals and families. The area officially opened in early May and already includes Suttons Tropical Sno, Shawarma Station, BKK Crepes, Red Leaf Organic Coffee, and more.

Moy shares that it was easy to choose that area to set up their cart.

“We chose Oak Tree Station because it is the first of its kind in the entire state of Washington,” he said. “With the amenities such as the full bar, full line up of carts, turf field, playground, and management this pod marked all of our checklists to want to be a part of Oak Tree Station.”

In tandem with this opening, Pan Roast Oyster Bar is also opening a brick-and-mortar location in The Flock Food Hall in the Ritz Carlton in downtown Portland. It is currently under construction and is set to open this summer.

Moy said, “My dad and I were always hunting for a good Pan Roast as one of my favorite dishes growing up in Reno, NV. We would sit at all of the Oyster Bars to try each one locally and also when we would travel to other states. I loved it so much that my dad decided to make it at home at least a couple times a month. I’ve always craved it here in Portland and couldn’t find a place to get it. This is why I want to bring it to a city and area that is looking for something new and exciting while paying tribute to my family at the same time.”