Pacific Northwest Fundraising Announces New Partnership

Pacific Northwest Fundraising (PNWF), recently announced a new strategic partnership with Your Mission Possible. This partnership brings the Blueprint Fundraising Accelerator, a comprehensive 67-step process designed to manage every aspect of year-end campaigns for nonprofits, to organizations locally and nationwide.

As the year-end giving season approaches—a critical period when one-third of all annual donations are made—nonprofits often face the daunting task of creating, managing, and executing a successful fundraising strategy. PNWF’s Blueprint Fundraising Accelerator is designed to take that weight off their shoulders.

“We are thrilled to offer this proven system to nonprofits both locally and across the country,” said Eddie Allen, Owner and Lead Guide of Pacific Northwest Fundraising. “This Accelerator is a game-changer for organizations looking to elevate their impact during the crucial year-end giving season.”

The Blueprint Fundraising Accelerator provides nonprofits with full support for their year-end campaigns. The 67-step process covers all essential activities—from crafting compelling appeals and segmenting donors to tracking campaign performance and stewardship. This allows organizations to focus on what matters most—building relationships with donors and nurturing their mission for long-term sustainability.

“Nearly 50% of nonprofits don’t have a dedicated year-end giving strategy in place,” added Allen. “That’s a significant missed opportunity for growth and impact. Our comprehensive approach ensures nonprofits can focus on strengthening relationships while we take care of the rest, ensuring a seamless and successful campaign.”

By handling the logistics, PNWF’s Blueprint Fundraising Accelerator allows nonprofit leaders to save time and reduce stress during this pivotal season. “We’re passionate about empowering nonprofits to not only meet but exceed their fundraising goals,” Allen explained. “The Blueprint Fundraising Accelerator allows organizations to focus on nurturing the relationships that will sustain their mission long-term, while we ensure the campaign runs like clockwork.”

Nonprofits interested in learning more about how PNWF’s Blueprint Fundraising Accelerator can elevate their year-end campaign can contact Eddie Allen directly for more information.

About Pacific Northwest Fundraising

Pacific Northwest Fundraising (PNWF) is a leading nonprofit fundraising consultancy based in Vancouver, Washington. With a focus on providing customized strategies and hands-on support, PNWF helps nonprofits build sustainable fundraising programs that empower them to thrive. The team, led by Owner and Lead Guide Eddie Allen, works with organizations to create impactful campaigns that drive growth and strengthen community relationships.