Owners of Nom Nom will open new Saap Fusion restaurant

The restaurant, which will feature a combination of Spanish and Thai dishes, will open in the old Lapellah restaurant location

A little over three years ago, Nom Nom Restaurant and Grill first opened in downtown Vancouver at 801 C St. After also opening Nom Nom Express in the Columbia Bank Building at Sixth and Main in October of 2018, Nom Nom Owner and General Manager Bob Rasaphangthong will now open a new restaurant – Saap Fusion Kitchen – next month.

Saap Fusion, which will take over the restaurant building that previously housed Lapellah at 2520 Columbia House Blvd., Suite 108, in Vancouver, will offer a new restaurant concept with the combination of Spanish and Thai dishes. The project was also made possible in partnership with Ryan Hurley of Hurley Development.

“About a year ago, my interest sparked in creating a new restaurant concept with the combination of Spanish and Thai dishes,” Rasaphangthong said. “Originally, we planned on a spot in front of Union Station Costco (in Camas), but the opportunity for Lapellah popped up in the process and made it more desirable since it was already an existing restaurant build out.”

Rasaphangthong said the grand opening plans for the new restaurant are in early December, as long as everything goes to plan. He said they did a major renovation in the bar area of the new restaurant with guidance from their design team in order to give the space a more open feel.

“Talents Construction has been working around the clock to ensure deadlines are met and have been showing major progress over the weeks,” Rasaphangthong said. “When the pandemic first came about, it was very unexpected and unknown to (us) but we stayed positive and creative to stay afloat. Over the duration of Nom Nom, we build strong relationships with the community and got involved in many networking groups and events to fill in last minute catering, raffle items and volunteer whenever we had the opportunity to do so.”

Rasaphangthong described the restaurant’s menu as “designed to be both dine-in and take-out friendly and moderately priced with consideration for our customers.”

“Our approach at creating vegan-friendly and gluten-free options on most items will be inviting to those that have food limitations and add-ons and small side items are endless to build your entrée to suite,” he said. “There is no other place in town that offers what we have as we bring food, life and culture to what we do.”

Rasaphangthong said they have selected Chef Kyle Griffith and Bar Director Oula Thepsouvanh for the new location, and they are currently working on selecting the rest of the Saap Fusion team.

Comments

comments