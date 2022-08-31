Opsahl Dawson merges with Schiller & Company, P.C.

Opsahl Dawson is proud to announce their merger with Schiller & Company, P.C. The joining of these two great firms is the result of the longtime friendship and vision of both firms’ managing partners Aaron Dawson and Tim Schiller.

“Tim and I have been friends for well over 10 years and have developed a mutual respect for our shared values and approach to client service, as well as understanding the importance and value of our employees,” Dawson said. “Combining our efforts gives us an opportunity to work as a team. The synergy created by this combination expands our client centric focus and provides additional resources for assisting clients achieve their financial goals.”

“Opsahl Dawson is motivated by a ‘CPA Forward’ mission of providing forward-looking financial and tax advice to their clients,” Schiller said. “This approach mirrors our non-traditional approach to delivering proactive value to our clients. The combination our firms is very exciting.”

Schiller & Company staff have moved to Opsahl Dawson’s Vancouver location near the Heathman Lodge by the Vancouver Mall.