Opsahl Dawson Joins with Hauser Jones & Sas, Establishing New Super-Regional Firm

Vancouver based Opsahl Dawson & Company Advisors, LLC (“Opsahl Dawson”), an independent accounting and business advisory firm in the Pacific Northwest, has announced it has formed a strategic partnership with Hauser Jones & Sas (“HJS”), effective November 1, 2024.

With this new partnership, Opsahl Dawson becomes a super-regional firm with four offices and a team of 180 partners and professionals. HJS expands Opsahl Dawson’s presence into Bellevue, joining the firm’s existing offices in Vancouver, Lacey, and Longview/Kelso.

The integration of Opsahl Dawson and HJS combines two regional accounting leaders known for their people-first cultures and their deep roots in the Pacific Northwest. “We are both home-grown Washington firms built on hard work, strong values, and dedication to our people, our clients, our profession, and our communities. We have both perfected the client service model and have the most engaged employees in the industry,” said Aaron Dawson, CEO of Opsahl Dawson and a member of Accounting Today’s 2024 Managing Partner Elite. The MP Elite is a highly exclusive annual class of eight accounting firm managing partners from across the country.

“Both firms are on an endless pursuit of excellence, and we never stop evolving. Our combination elevates that mission in so many ways that will benefit our people and our clients,” Dawson said.

Founded in 1979 in Vancouver, Opsahl Dawson specializes in tax and accounting services for small businesses. HJS, founded in 2016, has a focus on financial institutions and closely held businesses.

“Among the first criteria we evaluated was the cultural fit between our organizations, and we found that Opsahl Dawson’s values meshed very well with our own. Their people-first culture is a natural extension of our teamwork, commitment, and integrity values,” said Ellen Sas, managing partner of HJS. “And on top of that, we knew we would be joining a forward-thinking firm pursuing cutting-edge technology, with access to deep resources and experience in growth, operations, and recruiting. This was the right time for us, with the right people.”

“As a local firm, we faced the staggering pace of technological change and significant staffing challenges impacting the entire accounting industry. Our combination with Opsahl Dawson gives us a deeper bench of expertise in multiple technical areas, which will allow faster and more accurate results in even the most complex situations,” Sas said.

“Our team will benefit from expanded career options, professional development, and the opportunity for equity ownership at an earlier stage in their careers. In addition, by reducing much of the back office and administrative burden and adopting scalable technology solutions, our sharpest leadership minds can return to focusing on client-related matters – activities that got us excited about the profession in the first place.”

“Southwest Washington is in need of a firm that offers not only tax services but also audit and assurance specialties. Combining two great firms has a way of accenting our great attributes. We get to build on each other’s strengths,” Dawson said. “Plus, I started my career in Bellevue 15 years ago at Clark Nuber, and it is great to be back.”

Opsahl Dawson and HJS both are consistently recognized for their business leadership. Most recently, in 2024 Opsahl Dawson was honored as one of the fastest growing firms in its market by the Vancouver Business Journal and Accounting Today, and was also named a Top Regional Firm on Accounting Today’s annual list. HJS earned distinction on Accounting Today’s 2023 Best Accounting Firms to Work For list, among other honors. “I am very proud of our long record of business growth, but I am most proud of the team of professionals that we have the pleasure of working with each day,” Dawson said.

For more information, visit www.opsahlco.com

About Opsahl Dawson

“Opsahl Dawson” is the brand name under which Opsahl Dawson & Co., LLP and Opsahl Dawson & Company Advisors, LLC provide professional services. Opsahl Dawson & Co., LLP and Opsahl Dawson & Company Advisors, LLC practice as an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations and professional standards. Opsahl Dawson & Co., LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients. Opsahl Dawson & Company Advisors, LLC and its subsidiary entities, which are not licensed CPA firms, provide tax, advisory, and other non-attest services to its clients.