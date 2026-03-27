Opsahl Dawson Establishes Accounting Faculty Fellowship At WSUV

Opsahl Dawson, an accounting, assurance and business advisory firm headquartered in Vancouver and serving the Pacific Northwest, has pledged $105,000 to establish the Opsahl Dawson Endowed Accounting Faculty Fellowship in the Carson College of Business at Washington State University Vancouver, creating the first endowed faculty fellowship in accounting on the campus. Endowed faculty positions are a fundraising priority for WSU Vancouver because they help attract and retain high-quality faculty and strengthen academic programs aligned with regional workforce needs.

“Endowed faculty fellowships play a critical role in recruiting and retaining exceptional educators,” said Jenni Sandstrom, academic director of the Carson College of Business at WSU Vancouver. “This fellowship will enhance our accounting program and support faculty who make a direct impact on student success and engagement with the business community.”

The fellowship reflects Opsahl Dawson’s long-standing connection to Southwest Washington and its interest in supporting the accounting profession. Aaron Dawson, partner at Opsahl Dawson and a member of the WSU development committee, said the firm sees faculty support as an investment in education and the region’s future workforce.

“The accounting profession runs on talent and dedication, and that starts in classrooms like the ones at WSU Vancouver,” Dawson said. “Supporting the educators who shape the next generation is something we feel strongly about—it’s good for the community and good for the future of the profession. We’re proud to invest in what this campus and its students can become, and hope it inspires others to do the same.”

The Opsahl Dawson Endowed Accounting Faculty Fellowship will provide ongoing support for a faculty member in accounting, strengthening teaching, mentorship and engagement within the Carson College of Business. Opsahl Dawson also supports an accounting scholarship at WSU Vancouver and has sponsored the campus’s annual Notable Alumni Award since its inception in 2014.

For more information and to learn how you can support WSU Vancouver, email Melissa Basset, senior director of development, at melissa.bassett@wsu.edu.

About Opsahl Dawson: Founded in 1979, Opsahl Dawson specializes in tax, accounting and advisory services for individuals and businesses of all sizes. The firm is committed to combining traditional values with cutting-edge technology to deliver world-class financial solutions. With a focus on helping businesses navigate complex financial landscapes, Opsahl Dawson is routinely recognized as one of Washington state’s leading firms, known for its expertise in strategic planning, compliance and growth advisory services. opsahldawson.com

About WSU Vancouver: WSU Vancouver is one of six campuses of Washington State University and the only four-year research university in Southwest Washington. The campus offers undergraduate and graduate programs that support workforce development, innovation and economic growth through strong partnerships with businesses, industries and community organizations.