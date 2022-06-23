Opening week went ‘exceptionally well’ for AC Hotel by Marriott

The hotel is the first completed project in the Port of Vancouver USA’s Terminal 1 development

After officially opening its doors to guests on June 15, Vesta Hospitality Chairman and CEO Rick Takach said he is pleased to say that the AC Hotel by Marriott Vancouver Waterfront opening week went exceptionally well.

“The hotel occupancy was soaring just four days after opening and the staff has been and is doing a phenomenal job at keeping up with the pace,” Takach said. “We have about 85 employees, and they are all working together as a team to learn new systems and provide stellar service. Of course, with any opening, there is a learning curve, and our teams are working together to help each other, and the hotel thrive.”

The AC Hotel by Marriott is the first completed project in the Port of Vancouver USA’s Terminal 1 development, which will also include office and retail space, public art, outdoor gathering areas, walking trails and a public market.

“We are beyond excited to be part of this vibrant new Waterfront community, which is rapidly becoming the region’s next must-visit lodging and dining destination,” said David Lenke, AC Hotel Vancouver Waterfront general manager, in a news release. “We aim to provide a sustainable and stylish way for both business and leisure travelers to immerse themselves in the energy of Vancouver.”

Located at the corner of Daniels Street and Columbia Way, the seven-story property offers 150 guest rooms — including three suites — each of which features the latest technology, a flexible workspace, free Wi-Fi and a 55-inch smart TV.

Destination dining includes the AC Kitchen, which serves a daily European-style breakfast with freshly baked croissants, sliced meats and cheeses, and signature egg dishes, and the AC Lounge, where locally brewed beers and handcrafted cocktails are offered, along with chef-created large and small plates.

“Our restaurant and lounge, AC Lounge, also had a great first week,” Takach said. “The location is ideal for the community to enjoy a full menu and bar during a stroll along the waterfront or to celebrate a special event. We are so thrilled to provide a great dining experience on the waterfront.”

The design-led hotel also offers seven stunning meeting rooms with 11,500 square feet of flexible meeting space. In keeping with the AC Hotels ethos, all spaces are carefully curated to provide everything guests need while eliminating unnecessary distractions.

Vancouver Wellness Studio is also currently developing an on-site spa and wellness center set to open in early fall. The second location for the Vancouver-based company, the Vancouver Wellness Studio at the AC Hotel Vancouver Waterfront will offer a full spectrum of wellness offerings is planned, including infrared sauna therapy, massage therapy, esthetic treatments like facials and waxing, acupuncture, cosmetic acupuncture and microneedling, naturopathic medicine, cosmetic PRP (platelet-rich plasma) therapy and an IV Lounge featuring IV nutrient therapy. The studio will provide exclusive access for hotel guests and staff, with private membership options for Waterfront residents, community members and surrounding businesses.

Other hotel amenities include on-site parking and a fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio and strength-training equipment.

The LEED-certified hotel was designed by the architectural design team of DLR Group, which has designed more than 20 AC Hotels worldwide. Robertson & Olson Construction served as the general contractor.

Rates vary seasonally and will start at $220 for a standard room, with the signature River Corner Suite beginning at around $500 per night.