Olson Engineering acquires local environmental services firm

Vancouver-based Olson Engineering, Inc. has finalized the acquisition of The Resource Company (TRC), a local environmental services firm that provides management and maintenance for more than 125-acres of wetland and habitat mitigation sites in Southwest Washington.

Established in 1991 by Kevin Grosz, TRC will now be known as Olson Environmental LLC and will operate from its current home base (1701 Broadway) as well as Olson Engineering’s main office (222 E Evergreen).

TRC brings more than 50 current projects and four employees to the Olson team.

Jerry Olson, founder of Olson Engineering (OEI), said the acquisition will allow the firm to better address environmental issues, making the firm more agile in responding to project requirements.

“While we currently provide excellent service, we have always operated our business with the mission that we want to still be here and be even better in 30 years time,” said Olson. “Providing environmental services to our clients supports that long-standing mission.”

“We are excited to be a part of Olson Engineering,” added Grosz. “TRC has worked with OEI for more than 25 years as a sub-consultant [and] we are now looking forward to providing environmental services to our clients with greater efficiency.”

Comments

comments