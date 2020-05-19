No Business Growth Awards this year

JOANNA YORKE Vancouver Business Journal Managing Editor

As I looked over the Vancouver Business Journal’s editorial calendar for the coming weeks this morning, I realized that this week should have marked our 2020 Business Growth Awards. We had an event scheduled for this Wednesday, and we would have published our annual Business Growth Awards issue of the VBJ this coming Friday.

As many of you are probably aware by now, we have suspended the printing and mailing of the full edition each week, and now I have to share that we sadly had to make the difficult decision to not hold our Business Growth Awards event this year. And although we were hopeful that we still might be able to at least give some awards and write some articles about winners, etc., that unfortunately was just not feasible as well. Everyone is, understandably so, concerned with many, many other things going on right now, and many businesses in our area are still struggling with this “new normal.”

Our next event and special edition of the VBJ coming up this year is our annual Top Projects Awards. The Top Projects event was scheduled for July 29, with the special edition of the VBJ publishing on July 31. While we would love to maintain that timeframe, in order to allow for more time for developers and contractors and their affiliated sub-contractors to submit project information, we are now looking at dates at the end of August, possibly even September, depending on what things look like by then. However, we still very much intend to cover all of those Top Projects and hold some sort of event – maybe even a digital event. Stay tuned to see what it may look like.

These are uncertain times and we miss networking with everyone in our local business community of Southwest Washington. We look forward to a time when we can hold all of our awards’ events again and honor all of the great businesses and businesspeople in this community. Help us bring back our Business Growth Awards bigger and better than ever in 2021!

I would be remiss if I didn’t remind everyone to please continue to support the Vancouver Business Journal, the Voice of Southwest Washington Business, by subscribing, or consider making a contribution to help keep our online readership free. We rely on the support of readers and our partners to support our independent journalism. Please donate or subscribe to the VBJ today and ensure that your local business community continues to have a voice.

Please continue to visit our website, www.vbjusa.com, and also our Facebook page to continue seeing updates on what is happening around our business community. As always, if you have an article suggestion, would like to write a contributed column for the VBJ or just have a question, please email me at Jyorke@vbjusa.com

Comments

comments