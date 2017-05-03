Newly-proposed Salem casino could rival ilani

The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians of Oregon announced plans on Tuesday to build a 140,000-square-foot hotel and casino in Salem. If the plan comes to fruition, the casino could draw customers away from ilani, the $500 million Cowlitz Tribe casino that opened last month in north Clark County.

The Siletz are billing the project as Oregon’s first “inter-tribal gaming facility,” proposing to split revenues with other tribes from around the state. Plans also call for sharing 25 percent of net gaming revenues with state and local government.

“We know that when Tribes come together with a shared mission, we achieve more for our community,” said Dee Pigsley, tribal council chairman for the Siletz, in a statement. “As Tribal leaders we have a unique opportunity to make an unprecedented impact on Oregon’s economy and the lives of our tribal members.”

Slated to open in 2021, the facility would be built on Siletz reservation property located off of Interstate 5, Exit 258 (Portland Rd). The Tribe estimates the hotel/casino would bring in an estimated $185.4 million in gross revenue and create 1,500 full-time jobs the first year of operation.

As it currently stands, ilani is easily the closest casino to the Portland area, and a large portion of the resort’s annual revenues are expected to come from Oregon residents – a fact not lost on planners of the proposed Salem facility.

“As a Tribal community, we have a responsibility to preserve and grow jobs and revenue in Oregon,” said Pigsley. “These funds directly support family wage jobs and healthcare, education, environmental, housing and transportation programs throughout the state.”

The Siletz, owners of the Chinook Winds Casino in Lincoln City, Oregon, would need approval from the governor before building a new casino.

According to a report from the Statesman Journal, Oregon Governor Kate Brown would only sign off on the project if all Oregon tribes were on board, and the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde (owners of Spirit Mountain Casino) have already come out against the proposed plan.

This story will be updated with a response from officials at ilani.

