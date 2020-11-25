Movers & Shakers 11/25/2020

ANNETTE CLEVELAND

Family Solutions – a local nonprofit offering behavioral health services to families in Clark County since 2001 – announced Annette Cleveland has joined the organization as development director. Cleveland will play an integral role in advancing the mission of Family Solutions by developing donor strategies, expanding partnerships and community support.

“We are excited to welcome Annette to our team at Family Solutions in the newly established position of development director,” said Family Solutions’ Executive Director Lisa Carpenter. “She brings her extensive knowledge about community relations, marketing, public relations and donor development with her. Annette’s commitment to improving the lives of Clark County residents is well-established. She will play a critical role in the growth of the agency and our ability to provide enhanced behavioral health services within our community.”

Prior to joining Family Solutions, Cleveland spent the last 38 years working in advertising, communications, government affairs, community relations and strategic planning. Her career began at The Columbian Newspaper in the Advertising Department. She went on to enter congressional service as staff to two different United States senators for more than a decade, led advocacy efforts for the American Cancer Society of Oregon, oversaw communications for the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce as Public Affairs Coordinator, and most recently led community partnerships and external affairs over the past 14 years for Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.

STACEY GRAHAM

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GSM: RVSB) recently announced the appointment of Stacey Graham, chief strategist at What’s Next? Strategies, to the Board of Directors for Riverview Community Bank and Riverview Bancorp, Inc.



“Our Board and Company will utilize Stacey’s extensive experience in business management, marketing and the banking industry to continue building awareness of not only the great products and services we provide, but also our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Kevin J. Lycklama, president and CEO of Riverview Bancorp. “Stacey has a great understanding of the banking community and will be invaluable to our company as a member of our Board of Directors.”

As the Chief Strategist at What’s Next? Strategies, Graham develops marketing, branding, fundraising and strategic planning for clients across the country. Her banking experience began in 2005 at First Independent Bank where she was Chief Strategy Officer/EVP until 2012 when she worked at Sterling Savings Bank as senior vice president & integration executive. She also held the position of president at the Humane Society for Southwest Washington for nearly eight years. She attended Willamette University and also received a diploma in bank marketing & management at the American Bankers Association School of Bank Marketing & Management.



In addition to her other responsibilities, Graham is also a board member for both the Lighthouse Foundation and The Historic Trust. She served as vice chair for six years and chair for three years at The Historic Trust where she helped to promote preservation, education, economic development and celebrating historic events.

BRANDI TOWNER

Brandi Towner is the newest member of the Furry Friends Executive Committee. Towner has taken on the tasks of secretary, adoption councilor and intake liaison. She comes to the committee with management, accounting and business skills. Towner works full time as a realtor at Sundin Realty, Inc. and wants to donate the rest of her time to help the kitties in Furry Friends’ care.

“I have always enjoyed volunteering at various organizations and helping within the community throughout the years,” Towner said. “My strong passion to help animals led me to Furry Friends. Now, I not only get to help clients find their dream homes; I also get to find forever homes for all the amazing cats.”

The Furry Friends Board is comprised of select volunteers who oversee the activities of Furry Friends. The members of the board are responsible for governing the organization, approving budgets, approving an organization’s policies and other similar tasks. Board members have an obligation of allegiance, care and duty to Furry Friends. We seek to fulfill our mission statement by providing advice and implementing long-term goals that will assist Furry Friends in planning for the future and creating the vision of what it will become.

Furry Friends is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit no-kill cat rescue serving Clark County and adjacent counties. Founded in 1999, they are an all-volunteer organization that rescues and adopts out homeless, relinquished and abused cats. We shelter and care for them as long as it takes to find them forever homes. We provide medical exams, medications, spay/neuter, food and litter for more than 300 cats each year.

DUNETCHKA OTERO-SERRANO

YWCA Clark County recently announced that Dunetchka Otero-Serrano will become executive eirector effective Dec. 28, 2020. Her career in nonprofit management spans 20 years and includes roles in case management, community outreach, executive leadership and board service.

Since 2015, Otero-Serrano has served as executive director of Community Warehouse, a nonprofit that provides donated household furnishings to neighbors in need. She led the organization’s transformation by providing leadership for change in the critical areas of marketing, resource development, equity, inclusion and staff retention. With a development team, she doubled the organization’s operating budget, with dramatic increases in major donor contributions, private and public funding, and an annual gala.

At Catholic Charities’ El Programa Hispano, Otero-Serrano served as Domestic Violence Program coordinator from 2000-2003. Her responsibilities included recruiting, training and supervising case managers and volunteers; educating clients about immigration laws and their rights; and writing and managing local, state and federal grants for sexual assault prevention services.

At Portland Parks and Recreation from 2003-2008, she led Latinx outreach and youth development. Among her accomplishments: She established bilingual outreach programs and created culturally specific programs in partnership with Portland Public Schools and community organizations in Portland and Gresham.

In reflecting on her new position, Otero-Serrano said: “I am passionate about bringing tools and resources to the community to create resilience and overcome systemic oppression. Joining the outstanding team at YWCA Clark County is a dream come true! It will be my honor to work with the team and community partners to advance racial justice and the empowerment of women and youth.”

Otero-Serrano’s recent board experience includes Raphael House and the City of Portland’s Budget Advisory Committee. She earned a master’s degree in public administration (MPA) from the University of Ohio in Akron, Ohio, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Inter American University, Bayamon, Puerto Rico. She is also a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE).

She will succeed Interim Executive Director Robyn Steely.

