Movers & Shakers 01/11/2023

AMY TANSKA

The Greater Vancouver Chamber (GVC) recently announced the return of former team member Amy Tanska to the Chamber to assume the position of Business & Workforce Education Director. In this new role, Tanska will be responsible for developing and overseeing the expansion of the Washington Workforce Portal, designed to meet the workforce gaps by assisting local employers to fill and/or create internship, apprenticeship and job shadowing opportunities, providing students with real-world work-based learning opportunities.



Tanska, who worked at GVC as a Member Relations Manager from 2017 to 2021, brings back to the Chamber over 20 years of experience in education, community connectivity, business development, public administration and marketing. In addition to her background in business partnerships and development, she has a passion for supporting local nonprofit organizations and connecting area professionals with community resources. Tanska holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Washington State University.



As the GVC’s Business & Workforce Education Director, Tanska on behalf of the Chamber will help the business community to develop a local talent pipeline for future part-time and full-time employees as a liaison between the business community and local higher education institutions. In partnership with Washington State University Vancouver, Clark College, Educational Service District 112 (ESD112), Workforce SW Washington and the Association of Washington Business Institute’s Workforce Portal, Tanska will facilitate the development of this internship program, intended to expand opportunities for students from all backgrounds who are pursuing post-secondary education and work opportunities.



“The Greater Vancouver Chamber is spearheading the Washington Workforce Portal in Southwest Washington, and we are thrilled to welcome Amy back to help advance this program. Amy rejoined us at a crucial time when attracting and retaining local talent is a challenge for businesses; but we know that her professional experience, community involvement and relationship-building skills will help the Chamber and local businesses to develop the workforce pipeline and opportunities needed,” said GVC President & CEO John McDonagh.



For more information about the Workforce Portal or to post internship and mentorship opportunities at no cost, visit: VancouverUSA.com/Workforce-Education-Portal/

BARRIE BUCKNER

The partners of the award-winning PNW-based agency GTMA recently announced the appointment of Barrie Buckner as Chief Executive Officer. Buckner is an accomplished entrepreneur having started businesses in entertainment, music production and real estate development. Over the last 20 years, he’s acquired skills as a marketing executive, sales leader and operations expert.

Buckner succeeds Co-Founder Joshua Swanson, who is stepping down to give attention to GTMA’s recent investment, faith-based publication Worship Leader Magazine and media business Authentic Media.

“After 12 years of success, GTMA is ready for a leader like Barrie,” Swanson said. “His passion for company culture, operational excellence and understanding of new marketing technologies and strategies will serve our team and clients well. I’m so excited to see him take this great company to the next level.”

Buckner is an entrepreneur, owning and operating two music business endeavors. He built a music production company that produced and recorded music for radio and television commercials, partnering with advertising agencies such as Leo Burnett, BBD, Burrell Advertising and others. He built a children’s brand named Lullaby Confessions that paired positive affirmations with music and books. Through this organization, Buckner built partnerships with Babies “R” Us, Jenny June Sleep Therapy, Nickelodeon UK, Baby First TV and others.

Buckner joined GTMA in 2014, where he served as the partnerships manager, initially focusing on growing West Coast business, but his territory was quickly expanded to the entire country. As a two-man team, partnering with the CEO, Buckner was responsible for growing the agency’s revenue by 233% over three years. In 2020 he began to lead the company’s Account Services department, with the responsibility of running the sales team that acquires new business across the U.S. and maintaining existing business via the account management team. He has also championed forward-thinking ideas about enhancing company culture in the new remote work environment.

“I could not be more honored and excited to lead this company,” Buckner said. “Over the past nine years, it has been a constant joy to work at GTMA. I can’t say enough about how talented, smart and fun this team is. I look forward to introducing several aspects of our organization, such as web development, branding and production to our core multifamily developer audience.”

“I can’t think of a better person to take over the leadership of GTMA,” said GTMA Co-Founder Jason Naumann. “Having worked closely with Barrie for almost a decade, I can say that his passion for excellence, his commitment to integrity and his drive to make this company the best it can be makes him the ideal person to direct GTMA into its promising future.”

Buckner holds a bachelor’s degree in music and business from DePaul University in Chicago, Il. He married his college sweetheart, has three children and lives by the quote his father taught him, “If you’re going to do it, do it well.”

HEIDI LYNCH

LSW Architects recently added Heidi Lynch to its team as Concierge. In her new position, Lynch supports the firm by curating the physical space to optimize the best positive experiences for internal and external clientele.

Originally from California, Lynch followed her education and career path to Virginia and later moved to the Pacific Northwest with her family to be close to her sister. Since graduating with a degree in literature, she has worked with a variety of industries, allowing her to build on her numerous skillsets and expertise.

DONALD WIEBER

MacKay Sposito recently announced the hiring of Donald Wieber, PLS, as Survey Manager.

Wieber comes to MacKay Sposito from the city of Kennewick, where he has worked since 2008, most recently as Parks Project Coordinator for the Parks and Recreation Department. A licensed Professional Land Surveyor since 2011, Wieber has served on the Land Surveyors of Washington Board for more than a decade and was board president in 2020.

Wieber is a graduate of Spokane Falls Community College and has continued his education at the University of Wyoming. He will be based in MacKay Sposito’s Pasco office.