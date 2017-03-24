McCord’s Vancouver Toyota ready for expansion

McCord’s Vancouver Toyota has been serving Washington residents since May 1982 when Mr. and Mrs. McCord opened the dealership in downtown Vancouver on Main Street. They started selling used and new vehicles while offering parts and service to clients, and it wasn’t long before the operation grew and required more space. In 1986, the dealership moved to its current 16-acre location at the intersection of I-205 and SR 500. Now, the business will expand once again.

“We are excited that we have exceeded operational capacity in such a short period of time in our parts and service department,” said Phillip Cianni, general manager for McCord’s Vancouver Toyota. “We will hopefully be breaking ground in August (of this year) to push our current service department out to the West, adding 20 service stalls and 14,000 square feet. This will allow us to serve more clients in a timely fashion, offering warranty and repair work as well as tire alignments and express services.”

Currently, McCord’s employs seven teams of technicians to serve more than 200 customers on a daily basis. The expansion project, Cianni said, will add an additional three repair teams.

“If we don’t take care of our customers, somebody else will,” he added. “In today’s climate, there is so much competition. Therefore, we have to provide a different level of service and we do this by maintaining very high client satisfaction ratings measured by Toyota Motor Sales standards.”

In 2012, the company’s building was remodeled and has since been recognized as Washington’s first LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver-certified Toyota dealership.

Cianni shared that during the construction of the facility, 89 percent of the waste was recycled. And, because of a permeable paver project that filters rain runoff, they are able to return 99.9 percent of the purified water to the native soil. The facility has two 20,000 gallon storage tanks on site that supply rinse water for the car wash, which saves about 200,000 gallons of city water usage every year.

“Our commitment to running a green business promoting our ability to reuse, recycle and reduce waste is something we take pride in,” said Cianni.

Since completing renovations, McCord’s Vancouver Toyota has surpassed operative capacity in less than five years. The company has now established itself as second in volume dealership in the state of Washington and has 209 employees, more than 1,000 new vehicles for sale as well as 300 used vehicles and 100 RVs for sale.

Active in the local community, the company regularly collaborates with and sponsors major events and nonprofits around town. Examples include The Vancouver Marathon; The Independence Day celebration at Fort Vancouver; The Pink Lemonade Project; Vancouver Wine and Jazz Festival; The Vancouver Police Activities League; and the Clark County Recycled Arts Festival, just to name a few.

“Giving back to our community is the least we can do as Clark County has welcomed us as part of their business family for 35 years,” said Cianni.

Comments

comments