Mark Mantie to retire from Vancouver Clinic at end of year

Vancouver Clinic has announced that Chief Executive Officer Mark Mantei will retire at the end of 2025. Mantei has served as CEO since 2015, leading the clinic through significant growth and transformation, marking the largest expansion in Vancouver Clinic’s 89-year history. Mantei has been instrumental in expanding Vancouver Clinic’s services and enhancing patient care. Under his leadership, Vancouver Clinic has grown from six to 19 clinic locations, increased the number of clinicians from 300 to 520, and expanded its surgical and urgent care services to respond to growing community needs.

“Mark’s dedication and strategic vision have been instrumental in Vancouver Clinic’s growth, setting a strong foundation for the future,” said Board Chair Dr. Keren Rosenblum. “Mark’s “lead with quality” approach to healthcare will have a lasting impact on our patients and community.” Vancouver Clinic will launch an internal and external national search to find a new CEO. Mark will work closely with the Board and the Executive Leadership Team during this period to ensure continuity and support for the incoming CEO.

Reflecting on his time at Vancouver Clinic, Mark said, “I’ve always believed that working in healthcare is a ‘calling’. By that, I mean we are in it for a greater good and not just ourselves.” As the son of a Lutheran minister, he has emphasized service to others as the core of his leadership philosophy.

Mark began his career overseeing medical records and the ER in a large trauma hospital in Detroit MI. He worked for 26 years at The Everett Clinic, and as Chief Operating Officer, he helped grow the clinic from 50 clinicians to 500. He is a proud alumnus of the University of Michigan, holding a master’s degree in healthcare administration/management and a bachelor’s degree in business administration, accounting, and finance. Mark is active in the community, serving as Chair of Identity Clark County. He has served on several national boards, including America’s Physician Groups and the American Medical Group Association.

“In making this announcement, I’m excited to spend time with my wife and family, enjoying our new granddaughter and spending more time doing the things we love,” said Mantei. “I’ll miss my Vancouver Clinic family, our staff, and our patients. It has been a great honor and privilege to serve.”

About Vancouver Clinic

Vancouver Clinic is the largest independent, physician-owned multispecialty medical practice in the Pacific Northwest. With more than 500 clinicians and 1,800 employees, Vancouver Clinic is also one of the largest employers in the region. Founded 89 years ago, Vancouver Clinic offers comprehensive primary, specialty, surgical, and urgent care. For more information, visit tvc.org.