MacKay Sposito, Olson Engineering and Olson Environmental join forces

Effective Oct. 1, MacKay Sposito, Olson Engineering and Olson Environmental are merging, bringing together the best of their respective companies to better serve their clients and community, according to a news release from MacKay Sposito. The combined firm will do business under the name MacKay Sposito.

MacKay Sposito, founded in 1974, and Olson Engineering, founded in 1968, have deep roots in Southwest Washington. Both firms have worked on significant projects that have contributed greatly to regional growth, including Columbia Tech Center; Tehaleh, a 4,700-acre planned development in Pierce County, Wash.; Salmon Creek Legacy Hospital; and Clark County Amphitheater. With a combined staff of more than 160 employees and four office locations, both firms look forward to growing the business and, most importantly, continuing to deliver successful projects. MacKay Sposito’s headquarters will remain in East Vancouver.

“We are thrilled about this opportunity,” said Derrick Smith, president and CEO of MacKay Sposito, in the news release. “Together, our two firms have more than 100 years of experience in Clark County and beyond. We feel our two companies share a commitment to technical excellence and customer service that will enable us to grow and diversify.”

“This is win-win for both firms, our clients, and our employees,” said Jerry Olson, president and CEO of Olson Engineering, in the news release. “We are excited to join forces.”

About MacKay Sposito

With offices in Vancouver, Federal Way and Pasco, MacKay Sposito delivers solutions in civil engineering, planning, land surveying, landscape architecture, environmental services, and construction management and inspection. For more information, visit www.mackaysposito.com.

About Olson Engineering

Olson Engineering is a multidisciplinary engineering firm encompassing civil engineering, land surveying, land-use planning, landscape architecture, and water system design. Olson Environmental offers a full range of wetland and wildlife services. For more information, visit www.olsonengr.com and www.olsonenvironmental.com.