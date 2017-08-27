Local nonprofit community gearing up for Give More 24!

Nonprofits throughout Southwest Washington are gearing up for this year’s Give More 24! – a 24-hour online giving marathon specifically targeting nonprofit organizations in Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties.

This year’s event will take place on Thursday, September 21. Those who wish to give during the event (at give-more-24.org) can choose to support any of the 132 participating nonprofits, which are categorized into ten broad cause areas:

Animals;

Arts and culture;

Community improvement;

Education;

Environment;

Health;

Housing;

Hunger;

Social services; and

Youth development.

According to the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington, which created the event, a $30,000 stretch pool, $15,000 in nonprofit prizes and additional matching gifts for certain participating nonprofits will help donations go a little further.

This year, the online event aims to raise $1 million for local causes in 24 hours and engage more than 4,000 donors. Last year, 3,062 donors donated more than $920,000 during the event.

“This event is all about what inspires us to give and bring others along with us,” said Jennifer Rhoads, president of the Community Foundation. “It’s relationships – in this case taking the form of social networks – that allow us to make a larger impact on our region and the causes we care about.”

Give More 24! is presented by Davidson & Associates Insurance representing PEMCO Insurance. The stretch pool is largely supported through private donations from individuals.

Other sponsors from the business community include The Columbian and KUKN Longview (media sponsors); First Pacific Financial (giving lounge sponsor); ADCO Printing and Graphics (printing sponsor); and the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington, The Convenience Group, First Pacific Financial, Heritage Bank, the Wayne D. Kuni and Joan E. Kuni Foundation and Pacific Continental Bank (prize sponsors).

Look for more coverage of Give More 24! In the Vancouver Business Journal’s annual Philanthropy edition, which publishes on Friday, September 15.

