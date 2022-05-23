Local craft beer makers tap into growth through distribution partnerships

People across Washington state who love innovative craft beverages are enjoying more choices from the Portland-Vancouver Metro area wherever they socialize, dine or shop.

In recent weeks, craft brews from Trap Door of Vancouver, 54-40 of Washougal, Grains of Wrath in Camas and Ruzzo hard citrus from Clackamas, Ore., have arrived at area restaurants, taprooms, grocers and convenience stores.

How do small local brewers get their products distributed to craft beer enthusiasts? Through the help of small craft-only beverage distributors committed to serving the craft market.

Ridgefield-based Corwin Beverage Co. saw this trend coming.

The Corwin family created Kendall’s Pioneer Distributing in 2014 to specialize in hyper-local specialty distributing across Southwest Washington. In 2019, the company acquired the Seattle-based distributor Browar Polska to serve customers in Seattle and Eastern Washington.

“The Southwest Washington beer scene is developing because it has the winning combination of great beer and great people,” said Sam Madrid, COO of Corwin Beverage Co. “Products brewed here are being requested across the state, from Clark County to Bellingham to Spokane to the Tri-Cities. We’re happy to be connecting these great brewers and fresh, innovative brews to more customers.”

Southwest Washington already has 30 family owned and operated breweries, double the national average for its population. Great Western Malting in Vancouver is a key industry supplier.

Madrid expects local brewers to grow in number and volume in the years ahead.

He said the craft beer culture is built on talented owner-operators who know how to brew great beer. Most start with self-distribution. Then, Kendall’s Pioneer and Browar Polska step in to support regional distribution.

“We have the trucks, drivers, operations and commitment to support the delivery of fresh product, including new flavors and seasonals that constantly change,” Madrid said. “But most importantly, we have longstanding relationships that support our local brewers.”

One example is Battle Ground native Les Kellum, whose career began with Corwin as a merchandiser 35 years ago and resumed five years ago as manager of sales and brand development for Kendall’s.

“Les won back-to-back national sales contests for a big company but he returned to Kendall’s to support the small craft brewers,” said Harmon Gaines, Kellum’s colleague at Kendall’s. “With craft beer, it’s all about being nimble, because customers always want to try something new. Nobody supports local brewers better.”

A culture of loyalty, service and flexibility is why Corwin’s specialty distributors are fast emerging as the distributor of choice for craft brewers across the region.

“We were drawn to the sales team for Kendall’s and Browar, who really know how to serve the craft beer community in Washington,” said Bolt Minister, founder and head brewmaster at 54-40 just south of SR-14 in Washougal.

“Les is the first beer guy I ever met,” said Troy Steigman, owner of Barrel Mountain Brewing in Battle Ground, and prior owner of Prairie Bar and Grill. “In my 25 years, he is by far the best in connecting with people, giving operators comfort and trust.”

Geremy Frasier, who oversees operations for Barrel Mountain’s 40-person operation, concurs. “The craft beer business is all about really good families and culture,” he said. “I have so many stories about Les. What a loving and great human being. He always says yes, even when he probably shouldn’t. He puts relationships above sales.”

“I know my products are in great hands,” said Bryan Shull of Trap Door Brewing in Vancouver, the latest local brewery to sign a distribution partnership with Kendall’s and Browar Polska. “I’m now thrilled to have my products alongside other outstanding local independent craft brews in their distribution book.”

With the addition of Trap Door, Kendall’s and Browar Polska now distribute for one-third of the region’s craft brewers.