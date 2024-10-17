Local businesses support “Pick It Up, Vancouver”

On Friday October 11th volunteers celebrated the inaugural Pick It Up, Vancouver! cleanup event, proudly sponsored by Killian Pacific. With the crisp autumn air as a backdrop, Vancouver residents and neighbors from across the river came together to clean up the community. The event saw an incredible turnout, with over 84 volunteers, including various corporate groups and students from the Clark Community College Phi Theta Kappa chapter. Together, they collected 877 pounds of litter from the city’s public spaces.

After the event, volunteers celebrated their efforts with delicious pizza provided by Hungry Sasquatch and refreshing ice cream provided by Umpqua Bank. This camaraderie exemplified the spirit of community involvement, reinforcing the importance of keeping Vancouver’s beautiful spaces clean and inviting.

Kris Carico, CEO of SOLVE, stated, “The success of Pick It Up, Vancouver! demonstrates our community’s commitment to keeping our neighborhoods clean and vibrant. SOLVE is excited to expand its efforts into SW Washington. By uniting for this event, we are taking a crucial step toward a cleaner, healthier environment for all, showcasing our dedication to a sustainable future.” The event brought together residents from across the region, fostering connections and a shared sense of responsibility for maintaining the beauty of Vancouver. Thank you to all the volunteers who made a visible difference in our community!

About SOLVE

SOLVE brings communities together to take care of our environment and enhance our waterways. Since 1969, the organization has grown from a small, grassroots initiative to a national model of volunteer action. Today, SOLVE mobilizes and trains thousands of volunteers of all ages across Oregon, and SW Washington, to clean and restore our neighborhoods and natural areas, while empowering a community of environmental stewards for our state. Visit solveoregon.org for more information.