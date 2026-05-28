L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Opens In Vancouver

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has officially opened in Vancouver on May 18th bringing Hawaii’s Plate Lunch to Southwest Washington and marking the brand’s 12th location in the state. Located within Centerpointe Retail Center, the new restaurant is owned by franchisees Lyle Erickson and Monica Baker.

For Lyle, the opening is deeply personal. While stationed at Kaneohe Bay on Oahu in the late 1990s, L&L became part of his everyday life. After returning to the continental U.S., he realized there was nothing quite like it in Southwest Washington and spent years thinking about how to bring Hawaii’s Plate Lunch and aloha spirit to the community. Lyle and Monica were drawn to L&L for its strong sense of community, approachable menu and connection to Hawaii’s local food culture. Their goal is for the Vancouver restaurant to become a welcoming place for ʻohana (families), longtime fans and guests to discover the Plate Lunch for the first time or perhaps as a nostalgic way of transporting themselves to Hawaii.

“We’ve been incredibly grateful for the warm welcome from the Vancouver community. We’re excited to bring fresh, cooked-to-order Plate Lunch dishes and the flavors of Hawai‘i to Southwest Washington, creating a place centered around good food, good people and community.” Said owner Monica Baker.