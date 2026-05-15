Lewis Group CPAS Acquires Atlas Accounting Group

Lewis Group CPAs, a certified public accounting firm serving businesses across the Pacific Northwest, today announced its acquisition of Vancouver based Atlas Accounting Group, a national accounting practice focused on contractors and specialty trades. The acquisition, finalized in April 2026, runs contrary to the private-equity-backed consolidation reshaping much of the accounting industry. Atlas Accounting Group, based in Washington, serves contractors, HVAC companies, electricians, plumbers, and solar businesses nationwide with industry-specific bookkeeping, financial reporting, and operational support. Lewis Group CPAs, also based in Vancouver, WA, serves businesses and high-net-worth individuals across Washington and Oregon with tax preparation, advisory services, virtual CFO support, and audit protection programs.

The combination brings together two complementary practices: Atlas’s depth in specialty-trades operations and Lewis Group’s full-service CPA tax practice. Existing Atlas Accounting clients will see no change in their day-to-day service. The Atlas team, processes, and points of contact all remain in place. “Atlas spent years building a practice that actually speaks contractor, including billing cycles, materials, equipment, multi-state crews,” said Chris Lewis, CPA and founder of Lewis Group CPAs. “The one piece they didn’t handle was tax. Combining the two firms means a contractor working with us now gets specialty-trades bookkeeping from the people who’ve been doing it well, plus a CPA team that knows exactly what to do with those books at filing time.”

The acquisition bucks the current trend of accounting M&A. CPA Trendlines projects roughly 280 firm level transactions in 2026, the bulk of them private-equity rollups assembling smaller practices into national portfolios, something the trade press now calls the “post-consolidation” era in accounting. Both firms will continue to operate under their existing brand names for the foreseeable future. Atlas Accounting Group will continue serving its national client base of contractors and specialty trades, with the additional tax and CPA capabilities provided by Lewis Group. Lewis Group CPAs will continue serving its Pacific Northwest client base with the addition of specialty-trades expertise drawn from the Atlas team.

Lewis Group CPAs, P.C. is a certified public accounting firm headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, serving businesses and high-net-worth individuals throughout Washington and Oregon. Founded on the principle of “Making Relationships Count,” the firm offers tax preparation, bookkeeping, payroll, virtual CFO services, audit protection, startup and formation services. Lewis Group CPAs is a member of the Washington Society of CPAs, the Oregon Society of CPAs, and the American Institute of CPAs. Learn more about Lewis Group CPAs. Atlas Accounting Group is a specialty-trades accounting firm serving contractors, HVAC companies, electricians, plumbers, and solar businesses nationwide.