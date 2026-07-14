Legacy Health Opens New Family Medicine Clinic in Southwest Washington

Legacy Health today announced the opening of Legacy Medical Group – Ridgefield, a new primary care clinic designed to meet the needs of the rapidly growing Southwest Washington community. Southwest Washington currently lacks sufficient primary care and specialty providers to meet projected population growth over the next five to 10 years. The new Ridgefield clinic located just 14 miles north of Vancouver, Wash. aims to close this gap and improve access for patients across the region.

The clinic’s team-based care model provides a coordinated team of healthcare professionals focused on the patient’s overall well-being. As an integrated approach, physicians and advanced practice providers oversee patient care with support from medical assistants, pharmacists, social workers, registered nurses, behavioral health clinicians, and case managers. This care model has been shown to improve access to care and deliver better overall health outcomes.

Legacy Medical Group – Ridgefield makes it easier for patients to access care through smarter online scheduling tools that connect patients with the right care team member and incorporates automated tools for patient follow-up, reminders for overdue procedures and services, and best-practice care protocols that support consistent care across every patient visit.

“Opening Legacy Medical Group – Ridgefield clinic reflects our commitment to being Here for Good for the patients and communities we serve,” said Kevin O’Boyle, President Legacy Medical Group at Legacy Health. “As Southwest Washington continues to grow, we are investing in new ways to deliver primary care that is more accessible, more connected and built around our patients’ needs. By bringing together collaborative care teams, advanced technology and expanded access, we are strengthening the care patients need, while creating a more sustainable model for the future.”

Legacy Medical Group–Ridgefield, located at 536 S. Royle Road, Suite 1, Ridgefield, WA 98642, will offer extended hours to better serve busy patients. Hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. The clinic will also provide dedicated same-day appointment availability, with a minimum of 22 daily slots, ensuring timely care for both urgent and routine needs.

Legacy Medical Group – Camas has also expanded its hours to provide additional primary care access for Southwest Washington patients, with evening and weekend appointments now available, and Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center is also expanding capacity with a new observation unit scheduled to open in the first half of 2027.

About Legacy Health: Legacy Health is a nonprofit, integrated health system with seven hospital campuses serving Oregon and Southwest Washington, including a full-service children’s hospital and a behavioral health emergency services facility. Legacy also operates an extensive ambulatory services network that includes 70 clinic locations and offers a broad continuum of care. The organization is a community system of care with over 14,000 employees in two states. For more information, visit www.legacyhealth.org.