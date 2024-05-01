KMR Group Foundation Supports Underserved Communities Locally and Worldwide

Established in 1991 and headquartered in Vancouver, the KMR Group Foundation is a non-profit founded by Kate Jones and Marty Rifkin with the mission to support underserved communities locally and around the world. To do this, the team works to provide equal access to health care, food, safety, and education.

In more recent years, the privately-funded foundation has increased support for disaster relief such as the wildfires in Washington and Oregon, those who have experienced financial stress due to health issues, and children devastated by the war in Ukraine — all while continuing its steadfast support of education. Through the KMR scholarship programs, the organization aims to promote diversity in higher education, public service, and a love of learning in students.

“As the co-founder and president of Avid Health, the creator of popular brands like L’il Critters Gummy Bear Vitamins and VitaFusion Gummy Vitamins, I witnessed firsthand the impact a successful business can have on a community,” explained Kate Jones, executive director of KMR Group Foundation. “My husband and I were deeply ingrained here in Vancouver, raising our children, and providing employment opportunities to over 1,200 individuals. Selling Avid Health to Church & Dwight in 2012 provided us with the opportunity to refocus our efforts on giving back to the community that had supported us. We wanted to create lasting change, and contribute to building a stronger, more resilient community.”

Over the years, KMR Group Foundation has collaborated with more than 40 local nonprofits. Two of those specifically stand out. The first is its 20-year partnership with Share.

“We are proud to support Share in their effort to feed young children through their backpack program ensuring that children get the nourishment they need to grow healthy and strong,” Jones said.

Second, the organization is proud to have an ongoing educational program with Clark College, offering 25 scholarships annually to local graduating seniors. The goal is to empower students and promote educational attainment and the scholarships are renewable for up to four years if they choose to enroll in one of the college’s four-year programs. Since 2014, the organization has awarded over 225 scholarships to young adults in the community.

In addition to these longstanding partnerships, this year KMR Group Foundation has played key roles in other organizations, awarding FISH with a $165,000 grant to support efforts in addressing food insecurity. They are also supporting The Giving Closet with a $150,000 grant that will help provide essential items and resources for individuals facing economic hardship.

KMR Group Foundation’s reach extends far beyond Clark County, too. The organization works closely with a leading cancer patient resource organization to assist individuals and families around the country who are navigating a cancer diagnosis and treatment, helping provide food, housing, and utility support.

Looking ahead, the team at KMR Group Foundation is thrilled about building more partnerships with people and places that will positively impact the lives of families and individuals in our area – and the world.

“By collaborating with a diverse array of organizations and initiatives, we can maximize our collective impact and create lasting change for those we serve,” Jones shared.