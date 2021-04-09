Kirkland Development stays busy with numerous developments in the works around Clark County

The Hotel Indigo Kirkland Tower project on Block 4 of the Vancouver Waterfront is just one of several projects Kirkland has in the works

It’s no secret that Kirkland Development has been pretty busy around Clark County recently. Although the Hotel Indigo Kirkland Tower project down at the Vancouver Waterfront is one of the biggest projects the development company currently has going on, there are several other large projects Kirkland is also working on right now.

When asked how things at Kirkland Development had been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Kirkland Development CEO and Chairman Dean Kirkland emphasized that COVID really affected everybody.

“It impacted our supply, cost of materials, timing of things like permits, interface with people … but it’s coming back, you can feel it. People are out there now. The vaccines are there, people are feeling better and feeling safer,” Kirkland said. “We’re pretty optimistic – the residential industry seemed to hold well, and the service and hospitality industry, you can feel it coming back.”

Here are some of the projects Kirkland Development is currently working on around Clark County.

Hotel Indigo Kirkland Tower

Located on Block 4 of the Vancouver Waterfront, the Hotel Indigo Kirkland Tower project is identified as two separate buildings located directly adjacent of one another with shared parking beneath. The mixed-use building includes five retail spaces, a hotel and condominiums.

The Kirkland Tower is a 12-story condominium high-rise building, offering 40 luxurious condominium residences directly along the Columbia River. The five retail spaces are located along the entire first floor of both buildings. Currently, El Gaucho and Evoke Winery (formerly Naked Winery) occupy two of the prime waterfront spaces. In March, Kirkland Development also announced that 13 Coins restaurant will open its newest location on the north side of the Hotel Indigo project at Kirkland Tower.

The Hotel Indigo is an eight-story, 138-room boutique hotel that will offer amenities such as concierge service, valet and direct access to El Gaucho’s first-floor restaurant space, as well as their rooftop bar located on the eighth floor.

Kirkland said this project is slated to be completed this summer, with El Gaucho opening around the same time. The 13 Coins restaurant is projected to open this fall.

Ledges at Palisades

Located off of 192nd Avenue and State Route 14, Ledges at Palisades is part of the Columbia Palisades Masterplan and is a multi-family residential project that is comprised of two separate buildings with shared parking beneath. The two buildings make up a total of 199,816 square feet and include the Ledges Apartments and the Ledges Condominiums.

The Ledges Apartments is a five-story, 90-unit apartment building with various unit sizes ranging from studios, to one and two bedrooms, as well as lofts. It features a lobby, fitness room, an outdoor covered pool and a community room on the fifth floor.

The Ledges Condominiums is a five-story, 51-unit condominium buildi5’ng. They range in size from one bedrooms to three bedrooms, and will offer a lobby, package delivery system and mailroom, as well as an indoor/outdoor pool and a 24-hour fitness center.

Kirkland said they are very excited about the Ledges project and it is expected to be completed in 2022.

Kirkland Premier Storage of Vancouver

Located at 2309 E. 5th St., in Vancouver, this 62,341-square-foot Kirkland storage facility is just wrapping up completion. The four-story self-storage building is comprised of 477 individual units that range in size from 5’x5’ to 10’x10’ to as large as 10’x25.’ This location also offers wine storage, which is controlled in an appropriate climate and humidity.

Waterfront East (future project)

Looking ahead, Kirkland Development is also taking on the Waterfront East project along the Columbia River and Southeast Columbia Way, to the East of the I-5 Bridge. Kirkland said they’ve been working on an agreement with the city of Vancouver and that there are a lot of different groups to work with on this project.

Waterfront East is a 3.5-acre site that is being proposed as a mixed-use development. It is currently occupied by two restaurants – Joe’s Crab Shack and Who Song & Larry’s. The project is planned to be constructed in phases, with 300,000 square feet of residential space and approximately 50,000 square feet of retail, office and restaurant space.

Kirkland said that part of the plans for this development will also include connecting the two “dead” ends of the Columbia River Renaissance Trail.

Another future project for Kirkland Development that Kirkland also mentioned is the Kirkland Senior Living down at the Vancouver Waterfront. That development is still in the early stages, Kirkland said they just recently put in a pre-application for it. The plans include seven stories of senior living, with 130-plus units.

Comments

comments