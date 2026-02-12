Kestrel Engineering Group Acquired By Stratus

Kestrel Engineering Group, an industrial process facilities engineering and design firm with offices in Vancouver, has joined Stratus®, an integrated engineering, architecture, and consulting firm operating coast to coast. With offices spanning several states, Kestrel is known for multi-disciplinary engineering and project delivery services across industrial markets, and this acquisition expands Stratus’ geographic reach and industrial engineering depth across key regional markets.

Kestrel provides multi-discipline engineering and project delivery services, including process, civil/structural, mechanical, electrical, and instrumentation/controls engineering. With offices in Vancouver, Bellingham, and Spokane, Washington; Billings, Montana; Bismarck, North Dakota; and Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota, the firm serves clients in the energy, oil and gas, metals, and chemicals industries, specializing in retrofit and industrial facility engineering.

For clients in Vancouver and across the region, the combination brings together Kestrel’s trusted local team and specialized industrial capabilities with Stratus’ national reach and multidisciplinary platform, expanding access to broader resources and integrated support across the full project lifecycle.

“Kestrel’s industrial and process engineering expertise meaningfully strengthens our platform and accelerates our growth across two key regions. Their collaborative approach and strong reputation are well aligned with Stratus’ culture,” said Brandon Enochs, CEO of Stratus.

John Clairmont, President of Kestrel Engineering Group, emphasized continuity for clients and the benefits of expanded capabilities. “Our teams are staying in place and continuing to serve clients with the same people, responsiveness, and integrity they know and trust,” Clairmont said. “By joining Stratus, we are expanding what we can bring to the table for clients, including broader multidisciplinary resources and integrated support across the full project lifecycle, while keeping our local relationships and commitment at the center of everything we do.”

About Stratus: Stratus® is an integrated, multi-disciplinary engineering, architecture, and consulting firm. Consistently ranking among the Top 500 Design Firms in Engineering News-Record. Stratus serves public and private-sector clients nationwide while maintaining a strategic commitment to supporting high-growth economies and building vibrant communities that foster the professional growth of its team. For more information, visit www.stratusteam.com.

About Kestrel Engineering Group: Kestrel Engineering Group, a Stratus Team company, provides multi-disciplinary engineering and consulting for industrial process facilities, with specialized expertise in retrofit projects, procurement support, and construction-phase services. For more information, visit https://www.kestrelenggroup.com/.