Jay Schmidt Appointed To State Cimmunity And Technical College Board

Jay Schmidt of Vancouver was appointed by Gov. Bob Ferguson as a member of the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges, effective Feb. 24, 2026.

“I’m truly honored to be selected to the State Board and excited to contribute to the work ahead,” Schmidt said. “I look forward to collaborating with everyone to achieve mutual outcomes together.”

Schmidt has spent the last 40 years in advanced manufacturing leadership positions, primarily in aerospace, defense, and medical electronics technologies.

In addition to serving as an active leader in regional industry organizations, including the Southwest Washington High Technology Council and CareerConnect Southwest, Schmidt has higher education teaching experience at Clackamas Community College and Washington State University-Vancouver.

The nine-member, governor-appointed Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges provides leadership, advocacy, and coordination for Washington’s system of 34 public community and technical colleges. Each year, over 300,000 students train for the workforce, prepare to transfer to a university, gain basic math and English skills, or pursue continuing education.