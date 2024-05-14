Johannsson Wing Architects is now AETTA ARCHITECTS

After nearly 20 years, Johansson Wing Architects has unveiled a major rebrand to become Aetta Architects. Aetta, which stems from a Norse term conveying “bring together,” speaks to the mission of the company: to bring together the potential of people and place through architecture.

“The rebranding reflects our ambitions and how the company has evolved to become a thriving, multi-state, architecture and interiors design firm,” commented founder and Principal, Karl Johansson. “It is important to us that we stay true to our roots and retain our established reputation as a trusted and dedicated partner. That will never change.” The rebranding coincides with the expansion of the leadership team, including naming three new associate principals:

Terry Werdel, AIA, joined the firm in 2022 as a Project Managing Architect. Werdel is credited with a variety of important accomplishments, including extensive work with Vancouver Public Schools. Werdel, who has been practicing architecture since 1993, has 30 years of related experience.

Jared Bradshaw-Vinson, AIA, NCARB, joined Aetta in 2023. He has 7 years of experience in several project types with a focus on workplace and industrial design and is on the board of AIA SW Washington as acting co-chair of the education committee.

Stephen M. Black, AIA was named Associate Principal in 2024. He brings more than 25 years of experience in public and private projects, with a special focus on school projects that help students in rural communities thrive.

Werdel and Bradshaw-Vinson operate out of the Battle Ground office and can be reached at 360-687-8379. Black works in the Puyallup satellite office and can be reached at 360-425-0000.