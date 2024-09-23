Identity Clark County honors Eric Fuller

Identity Clark County has honored Eric Fuller, CEO of Fuller Group CRE, as Director Emeritus, recognizing 25 continuous years of services on the group’s Board of Directors.

Fuller Group is the largest commercial real estate firm operating in Clark County with 18 licensed agents. Mr. Fuller formed the brokerage in 1997 with the purpose of offering clients quality commercial real estate services within the Portland-Vancouver USA metropolitan marketplace. Mr. Fuller previously served as a founding principal of the Vancouver office of NAI Norris, Beggs & Simpson. He maintains brokerage licenses in Oregon and Washington and is a Certified Commercial Investment Member.

“We are grateful for the consistent leadership Eric Fuller has provided as we strive to develop a community where people want to land, live and learn for a lifetime,” said ICC Chair Mark Mantei.

Other business leaders holding an emeritus designation by Identity Clark County include; Tom Mears, Scott Horenstein, Elie Kassab, Ron Frederiksen, Steve Kenny, Tami Nesburg, Scott Campbell and Paul Christensen. Each served at least a decade in leadership through Identity Clark County and remain actively engaged with the organization. The group honors the late Ed Lynch through an honorary board seat for an emerging leader.

Identity Clark County is a 30-year-old nonprofit business advocacy organization comprised of about 110 influential business leaders who together strive to build a better community. The privately funded organization maintains an office in Vancouver and a lobbying presence in Olympia. More information is at www.iccbusiness.org.