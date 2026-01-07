Dr. Sue Orchard Named Clark College VP of Student Affairs

Dr. Sue Orchard, PsyD, has been named Clark College’s Vice President of Student Affairs. Dr. Orchard brings more than 20 years of progressive leadership experience to the college in student services, enrollment management, and holistic student support in higher education. She started on Jan. 5, 2026, at the start of the college’s winter term.

In the role of Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. Orchard will lead the strategic vision for a broad range of student programs and services, including enrollment, career services, financial aid, athletics, international programs, disability support, the Veterans Center of Excellence, and the Counseling & Health Center, among others. Dr. Orchard will also serve on the college’s Executive Cabinet, a leadership team led by Clark College President Dr. Karin Edwards.

“I’m honored to join Clark College and work alongside such a dedicated community,” said Dr. Orchard. “I believe that fostering trust, connection, and joy is essential to building a culture of continuous improvement, and I look forward to partnering across the college to ensure every student feels supported and empowered to achieve their goals.”

Most recently, Dr. Orchard served as Vice President of Student Services at Lower Columbia College in Longview, Wash., for nine years, where she led all student services departments and served on the president’s executive leadership team. During her tenure, she co-led the collegewide Guided Pathways implementation, strengthened advising and onboarding practices, advanced strategic enrollment management efforts, and championed equity-focused student support initiatives.

Prior to Lower Columbia College, Dr. Orchard has also served as the Dean of Counseling & Student Support Services for Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Ore.; Associate Director for Student Access at Oregon Health & Science University; Training Director for University of Puget Sound; and a Staff Psychologist for the University of Oregon. “I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Orchard to Clark College. She brings an exceptional depth of experience in student affairs. Her collaborative leadership style and strategic vision make her an outstanding fit for this role and for our college community,” said Clark College President Dr. Karin Edwards.

Throughout her career, Dr. Orchard has been recognized for her collaborative leadership style and her commitment to creating systems that center on students’ academic, personal, and career success. In addition to her executive leadership experience, she has served in statewide leadership roles with the Washington State Student Services Commission, including as president, and has contributed to many task forces and advisory groups focused on student success and equity.

Dr. Orchard holds a Doctor of Psychology in clinical psychology from Pacific University, a Master of Science in mental health counseling from Eastern Washington University, and bachelor’s degrees in organizational communication and psychology, also from Eastern Washington University.

Dr. Orchard was hired after a nationwide search that included extensive interviews with a hiring committee, college leadership, and an open forum with the college community. She succeeds Dr. Mark Wahlers, who is retiring after serving as Interim Vice President of Student Affairs for the past year.