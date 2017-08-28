DiscoverOrg acquires RainKing, one of its largest competitors

DiscoverOrg, a Vancouver-based sales and marketing intelligence software company, announced today that it has acquired RainKing, one of its largest competitors, for an undisclosed amount.

Headquartered in Maryland, Rainking has delivered technology sales intelligence to its customers since 2007 (the same year DiscoverOrg was established). The company has more than 170 employees and, in 2016, earned $33.9 million in revenue. Over the past three years, the firm has grown at a rate of 113%.

In a press release, DiscoverOrg said the acquisition will solidify the company’s position as the world’s leading B2B sales and marketing data provider.

“The path to rapid revenue growth is paved with highly accurate, actionable and predictive sales and marketing data, and the combination of RainKing and DiscoverOrg means that our joint customer base has access to an extraordinary portfolio of data, contextual buying insights and predictive intelligence,” said Henry Schuck, DiscoverOrg CEO. “We are building a company that is to sales and marketing intelligence what Salesforce is to CRM.”

DiscoverOrg said customers of both companies will immediately benefit from richer datasets, increased investments in product innovation and an expanded research team.

“Our vision for RainKing has always been to build the world’s most accurate database to drive our customers’ growth,” said John Stanfill, RainKing’s CEO. “By joining forces with DiscoverOrg, we will realize that goal more quickly and more effectively than we would have independently.”

Since 2014, DiscoverOrg’s staff has grown from 114 employees to more than 300. In 2016, the company posted record growth, with $71 million in annual recurring revenue and 41 percent revenue growth.

DiscoverOrg has been majority owned by TA Associates since 2014, with additional investments from Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc., Antares Capital, NXT Capital, Silicon Valley Bank, and Barings.

Learn more about the company’s acquisition of RainKing by attending the Vancouver Business Journal’s next Boardroom Breakfast on Wednesday, Sept. 6. The featured CEO at the event is DiscoverOrg’s Henry Schuck.

