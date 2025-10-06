David and Patricia Nierenberg named 2025 First Citizen Award Honorees

The Greater Vancouver Chamber (GVC), in partnership with HAPO Community Credit Union, has announced that David and Patricia Nierenberg have been selected as the recipients of the 2025 First Citizen Award. This prestigious accolade, a Southwest Washington tradition since 1939, celebrates individuals who exemplify extraordinary leadership, philanthropy, and a deep commitment to civic engagement.

David and Patricia Nierenberg have long been pillars of the Vancouver community and beyond, recognized for their strategic philanthropy, hands-on leadership, and enduring investments in causes that strengthen lives and institutions for generations to come. “David and Patricia embody the true spirit of the First Citizen Award,” said John McDonagh, President & CEO of the Greater Vancouver Chamber. “Their philanthropy is visionary and deeply rooted in accountability and impact. From healthcare and education to animal welfare and civic leadership, their contributions have created lasting change in Southwest Washington. We are proud to recognize them with this honor.”

As the Founder and President of Nierenberg Investment Management Company, David Nierenberg has applied his patient and engaged investment philosophy not only to business but also to his philanthropic work. He is the longest-serving member of the Washington State Investment Board, helping to steward one of the nation’s top-performing public pension systems, and serves on multiple national and local boards including the National WWII Museum and the Keller Foundation Investment Committee.

Together, the Nierenbergs have committed to strengthening healthcare in the region, most notably through a cumulative $20 million gift to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. This extraordinary commitment is driving the expansion of the hospital’s Emergency Department and the creation of a Community Health Hub, improving access to care and supporting innovative, community-informed approaches to healthcare delivery. Their philanthropy has also supported neonatal intensive care, early childhood education for healthcare families, and PeaceHealth’s broader mission of safe and compassionate care.

The Nierenbergs’ philanthropy extends well beyond healthcare. Patricia has served on the Board of Directors of the Humane Society for Southwest Washington for more than two decades, advocating for animal welfare and community outreach. Together, David and Patricia have also championed education initiatives such as the Patricia Nierenberg Early Learning Center, serving families connected to PeaceHealth and ESD 112.

In recognition of their sustained service, the couple has been named 2007 Philanthropists of the Year by the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington, where David also served as Board Chair, and Nat Giustina Philanthropy Award recipients by PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

“For us at HAPO, the First Citizen Award perfectly aligns with our people-centered approach and our commitment to creating a positive impact in local communities,” said Kandy Bowlsby, Director of Community Engagement at HAPO Community Credit Union. “This award reflects the strong ties that we share when it comes to philanthropy and community engagement.”

The First Citizen Award will be formally presented during the Greater Vancouver Chamber’s 2025 Business & Leadership Awards, held on Thursday, October 9, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM., at The Heathman Lodge. Community members are invited to join in celebrating the Nierenbergs’ contributions, alongside the recognition of other outstanding business and community leaders. To purchase tickets for the awards ceremony, visit: https://www.vancouverusa.com/business-leadership-awards