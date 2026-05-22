Community Foundation Annual Luncheon June 2, 2026

The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington will host its 2026 Annual Luncheon on Tuesday, June 2, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Hilton Vancouver Washington. The Community Foundation will present its 2026 SW Washington Philanthropy Awards, recognizing individuals and organizations that contribute generously and consistently to local causes.

SW Washington LULAC Council #47013 will receive the Community Champion Award for empowering the Latino community through advocacy, education, civic engagement and youth leadership. Deborah D. and Paul B. Speer will be honored as Philanthropists of the Year for providing steady financial support, executive coaching and volunteer leadership to nonprofits, especially those advancing a more equitable community. Paul Christensen will also be honored posthumously with a Catalyst Award for Philanthropic Innovation to recognize his creative approaches to philanthropy, which included transforming his business, Realvest Corporation, into a source for lasting community improvement.

Rukaiyah Adams, President and CEO of 1803 Fund

The program also features a conversation with Rukaiyah Adams, President and CEO of 1803 Fund. This innovative organization is focused on advancing generational wealth and well-being for Black Portland by investing in real assets, financial tools and community power. Blending her expertise in financial markets with lived experience growing up in subsidized housing, Rukaiyah will discuss what it takes to build equitable communities, where prosperity is within reach for everyone.

Tickets to this community event, which is not a fundraiser, are available for purchase online at cfsww.org/luncheon. Regarded as southwest Washington’s preeminent celebration of philanthropy, the Annual Luncheon is made possible thanks to generous sponsors like Clark College Foundation, The Columbian, The Kuni Foundation, Leslie Durst, First Pacific Financial, OnPoint Community Credit Union and Sellwood Investment Partners.

About the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington: Established in 1984, the Community Foundation helps residents create a flourishing and just southwest Washington by fostering impactful giving, trusted partnerships and civic engagement. Its team of experts has partnered with local donors and professional advisors to establish more than 380 charitable funds.