Clark Public Utilities Tops Business Customer Satisfaction Survey

Clark Public Utilities scored highest of all participating utilities in the nationwide 2025 E Source Business Customer Satisfaction Study. Clark Public Utilities ranked the highest overall in the unmanaged business customer survey, scoring 8.9 out of 10 for overall customer satisfaction and perceived value. The utility also scored highest for effectively communicating during outages, ease of doing business with, and working to keep energy costs down. Its business customer representatives received the highest score for their effective communication during emergencies and their ability to resolve issues on first contact.

“Clark Public Utilities has set a benchmark in the industry for delivering reliable energy, fostering trust with business customers, and maintaining exceptional communication,” said Filomena Gogel, President of E Source Research and Advisory. “Congratulations to Clark Public Utilities for this well-deserved recognition and for their continued commitment to service excellence.”

Respondents evaluated their energy providers based on nine utility attributes, including trust, resources to manage energy costs, communication, rate options, pricing, reliability, ease of doing business, community involvement, and commitment to renewable energy and sustainability. Businesses also rated their interactions with utility representatives on trust, issue resolution, communication, and responsiveness.

“As a nonprofit public utility district, we’re committed to delivering safe, reliable and at-cost energy and water with exceptional customer service,” said Debbie DePetris, Clark Public Utilities Manager of Energy Services. “We’re proud to know that our customers recognize and appreciate our efforts. We look forward to reviewing the survey results further and incorporating its lessons into our ongoing work of improving our operations.”

About Clark Public Utilities

Clark Public Utilities is a customer-owned public utility that provides electric service to about 241,000 customers throughout Clark County. The utility also provides water service to more than 41,000 homes and businesses in the Hazel Dell, Salmon Creek, Lakeshore, Hockinson, Brush Prairie, La Center, Meadow Glade, Amboy and Yacolt areas. More information at 360-992-3000 or www.clarkpublicutilities.com.