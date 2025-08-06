Clark County seeks applicants for Clean Water Commission

Clark County is seeking applicants to fill four vacant volunteer positions on the Clean Water Commission. The advisory group, composed of nine Clark County residents, provides input to and assists the Clean Water division of Clark County Public Works. The commission represents the community’s interests and needs related to surface water quality and watershed health. The group also makes recommendations to the Clark County Council about services and policies. The term for one of the open positions begins immediately upon approval and ends in December 2026. The other three open positions begin in January 2026 and end in December 2028.

Applicants must be residents of Clark County, either in the unincorporated area or in a city/town. Professional experience in stormwater management is not required. Applicants with an interest in water quality, data and program analysis, education and outreach, or experience advocating for the environment are encouraged to apply. Competitive applicants will have a passion for preserving and protecting our community’s rivers, streams and lakes, and the ability to commit to participating in the commission’s six required meetings. Candidates who can support the commission’s activities outside of the meetings are strongly encouraged to apply. The commission meets in person from 6 to 8 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every other month, starting in February. A required orientation occurs in January.

To apply, interested residents should submit a letter of interest and a resume to Clark County Public Works, Clean Water Division, c/o Devan Rostorfer, PO Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98660-5000 or via email to cleanwater@clark.wa.gov. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 25. More information about the Clean Water Commission can be found at clark.wa.gov/public-works/clean-water-commission.

Clark County is a growing and diversifying community. The Clean Water Commission values the community’s diversity and seeks ways to ensure all residents are represented on the commission. Applicants from historically underserved or underrepresented populations are encouraged to apply. The Clean Water division will provide a virtual attendance option, interpretation, translated materials, accessible materials and accommodations upon request. Requests can be made to cleanwater@clark.wa.gov or by calling 564.397.4345.