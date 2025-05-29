Clark County Food Bank Aims to Sustain Efforts Despite Funding Cuts

There’s a long history of food distribution and hunger alleviation efforts across Clark County, including what began as Clark County Food Bank Coalition in 1985. In 2006, the Clark County Food Bank (CCFB) became an official nonprofit organization and celebrated the opening of its first warehouse and distribution center in 2011.

Today, the organization manages over 10 million pounds of food each year, which is equivalent to 8.3 million meals for individuals and families experiencing hunger. The Food Bank has a staff of about 30 people, an AmeriCorps team of nine, and a robust volunteer base that includes more than 4,600 individuals who served over 67,500 hours last year alone. The organization works with over 50 nonprofit partner agencies at 100+ distribution sites, along with food bank led programs, to serve neighbors facing food insecurity throughout the county.

“With over 148,000 hungry individuals in Clark County, the need is great, but we are here to help,” shared Emily Straw, president of CCFB.

Yet, the impact of recent federal funding reductions has significantly impacted how the Food Bank will continue operations. Straw shared that the current estimated loss totals nine full-time team members and more than $900,000 of support. Additionally, countless truckloads of meat, protein and dairy products that were previously scheduled to arrive at CCFB have been cancelled. Straw said that these cuts stem from broader reductions in USDA food assistance programs, including a $500 million pause in food-related programs announced in March 2025 and the termination of the AmeriCorps program in April 2025.

Courtesy of Clark County Food Bank

“The sudden loss of these funds has strained our resources, affecting staffing and the threatening the services we can offer,” she explained.

Amid these funding reductions, the team at CCFB committed to staying true to its mission of helping meet the needs of Clark County residents to provide food security. “We are committed to responding with agility and innovation,” Straw said. To help bridge the gap in funding shortfall, Straw, her team, and the board of directors are working to restructure staffing, reevaluate needs, and actively raise funds. And instead of reducing what they’re doing, they hope to expand their reach.

Straw said, “Our current gameplan is to increase and diversify our funding sources so that we can maintain our food operations at a similar level from before, to hire some team members to replace some of the AmeriCorps roles, and to grow our other programs which include a diaper bank, financial empowerment, workforce development, and resource navigation.”

CCFB recognizes that there has been an increase in people experiencing food insecurity in Clark County year over year, and despite their best efforts to plan, they cannot know exactly what the exact needs will be – especially as there are current federal budget conversations surrounding SNAP benefits and Medicare. “This will mean that Clark County Food Bank must increase the amount of food in the community, not shrink,” she said.

To mitigate the impact of funding cuts, CCFB is seeking alternative funding sources. They are engaging with local donors, applying for new grants, connecting with local businesses and corporations who may be interested in supporting their mission, and encouraging community support through their ‘Hunger Heroes’ monthly giving program. Straw said that businesses or community members are welcomed and encouraged to organize food drives, provide monetary donations, volunteer time at the Food Bank, or invite a neighbor or someone they know over for dinner who may be struggling.

“Many individuals have reached out after hearing about the potential loss in food, funds, and team members asking how they can step up and help,” she said. “From increasing their monthly donations to sending one-time checks, it has been an honor and privilege to speak to many people who care about the community and want to help. Love takes many forms, and we encourage people to show up in the way that fits them.”