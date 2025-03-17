Clark College to offer Surgery Technical Program

Clark College announced that it is expanding its healthcare education offerings with a new Surgical Technology program. The program is designed to equip students with the skills to assist surgeons and nurses in operating rooms. This two-year program leads to an Associate of Applied Technology (AAT) degree, preparing graduates for critical roles in surgical teams. The first cohort will start in fall 2025, with students graduating in spring 2027. Students can begin taking foundational classes this spring term, starting April 7th. Before students are admitted to Clark’s program, they must complete prerequisite courses including microbiology, a sequence of two anatomy and physiology courses and more.

Clark’s Surgical Technology program is the first of its kind in Southwest Washington, with the closest Washington programs offered at community colleges in the Puget Sound region. In the metro area, the closest program is at Mount Hood Community College in Gresham, Oregon.

“Graduates from this new program will meet a critical workforce need,” said Clark College President Dr. Karin Edwards. “This program will ensure that our hospitals will have well-trained surgical technologists. We are dedicated to preparing a trained workforce for our community to meet current and future needs.”

The surgical technology program will prepare students to function effectively with surgeons and nurses in the operating room, performing duties that are vital for the safety and care of surgical patients. Prior to graduation, students will sit for the national certification exam for qualification as a certified surgical technologist, which allows surgical techs to practice in operation rooms nationwide. The new surgical technology program joins a robust offering of allied health programs at Clark College including: dental hygiene, emergency medical services, medical assistant, health information management and medical billing and coding, nursing, pharmacy technician and phlebotomy. Learn more at Clark College’s surgical technology program, and healthcare & biosciencies program

HEET Grant

Clark College received a $141,260 Hospital Education and Employment Training (HEET) grant to develop the program to meet a critical workforce need in 2023. The grant proposal was developed in collaboration with PeaceHealth and Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals.

The grant is administered by the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges (SBCTC). HEET funding is used to develop or expand innovative training programs in partnership with labor and employers that support incumbent healthcare workers to advance their careers in the healthcare field while meeting the rapidly changing workforce needs of our healthcare system.

In collaboration with PeaceHealth and OFNHP, the Surgical Technology HEET project has included developing the program, including curriculum; integrating worker voice to ensure accessibility for workers; developing incumbent worker pathway; and leveraging industry resources for quality instruction.

Clark College is pursuing a second HEET grant to fully implement the first cohort. The expectation is that the program will be sustainable after initial implementation.

“Surgical technologists are in high demand, and play key roles on our clinical team,” said Chief Hospital Executive Cherelle Montanye, PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. “This program will be a critical resource to prepare students for an excellent career path at hospitals and surgery centers across our region.”

“This is the type of program that OFNHP enthusiastically supports,” said Jonathon Baker, OFNHP vice president. “Programs like this will add to the skillset of our medical technicians, support healthcare in our region, and lift up our community.”

Jim Reynolds, director of surgical technology and professor at Clark College, says he is excited to begin.

“The hard work of bringing this program to Clark College has been shared by this college, the local community, and local hospitals,” Reynolds said. “I am thrilled to be a part of such an amazing team that knows not just about the need for more surgical technologists in the area but also has the resources and the passion to assist in the creation of the program and to provide assistance in the years to come. Our advisory committee has been working together to build this program. I can’t wait to bring in our first cohort in September.”

About Clark College

Founded in 1933, Clark College is Southwest Washington’s largest public institution of higher education. Serving up to 8,000 students per term, Clark College provides residents of Southwest Washington with affordable, high quality academic and technical education. It is a public community college offering more than 100 degree and certificate programs, including bachelor’s and associate degrees; professional certificates; high school diplomas and GED preparation; and non-credit community and continuing education.

About PeaceHealth

PeaceHealth, based in Vancouver, Wash., is a not-for-profit Catholic health system offering care to communities in Washington, Oregon, and Alaska. PeaceHealth has about 16,000 caregivers, a group practice with over 1,100 providers and 9 medical centers serving urban and rural communities throughout the Northwest. In 1890, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace founded what has become PeaceHealth. The Sisters shared expertise and transferred wisdom from one medical center to another, always finding the best way to serve the unmet need for healthcare in their communities. Today, PeaceHealth is the legacy of the founding Sisters and continues with a spirit of respect, stewardship, collaboration, and social justice in fulfilling its Mission.

About Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals (OFNHP)

Founded in 1979, the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals (OFNHP) Local 5017 represents over 6,000 nurses & health professionals in Oregon & SW Washington joining together to improve lives at work, protect patients, transform healthcare, and lift up our community.