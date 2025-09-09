Clark College partners with local companies for workforce training

Clark College has been awarded $77,610 job skills grant to train a consortium of local employees including Cascadia Metals, Kyocera, nLight, and Vigor, local companies who are looking to transition toward a lean culture focusing on continuous improvement and leadership training.

The college’s Community, Continuing Education & Customized Training department has collaborated with ETI Group to develop a comprehensive training plan tailored to meet these business needs for customized, short-term, and job-specific training for this consortium of employers. ETI Group provides a broad range of training and consulting services for Six Sigma, Lean, process improvement, teambuilding and management.

The objective of the training program is to create a lean culture focused on continuous improvement and practices. The goal is to equip employees to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills to improve processes, function, and efficiency, while facilitating the change and continued transition to a Lean Culture. This training is needed to help the consortium of manufacturing companies overcome the changes and growth opportunities they are currently experiencing.

“We are excited to partner with local businesses to create relevant educational pathways that bolster the skills of our local workforce,” Clark College President Dr. Karin Edwards said. “Clark College has a long history of strengthening the Southwest Washington community through these partnerships which are so integral to our community’s economic and educational vitality.”

Working closely with the Washington State Jobs Skills Program (JSP), these grants are awarded to licensed educational institutions in Washington. JSP funds the training cost, with partner employers provide a cash or in-kind match. “Clark College is available and ready to assist local businesses with customized training for their employees,” said Ann Campbell, Director of Community Continuing Education and Customized Training. Interested businesses can reach out to Campbell at alcampbell@clark.edu or call 360.992.2356.

As the grant requires dollar-for-dollar matching, employers ensures that participating employees are paid their hourly wage and benefits to attend the training, as well as managerial support in organizing and ensuring employee participation in the training.

Manufacturing is ranked as the #2 industry in Southwest Washington and contributes to the region’s economic vitality. Meanwhile, unemployment in Clark County is at a record low of less than 5%, resulting in a shortage of skilled labor to meet job demands. The additional training will help current employees build competencies and upgrade their skills.

Clark College’s main campus is located in Vancouver’s Central Park, with classes also held at Washington State University Vancouver, Columbia Tech Center, and, beginning in fall of 2025, the new Advanced Manufacturing Center in Ridgefield, Wash.