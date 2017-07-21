CDM Caregiving Services ready to break ground on McKibbin Center

Despite being short almost $1 million from being completely funded, CDM Caregiving Services will break ground on their new facility, the McKibbin Center, on July 28 at 10 a.m.

Located near the Share Fromhold Service Center on Andresen Road in Vancouver, the new 9,720-square-foot facility – named after the late John McKibbin – is expected to be complete next February.

Eric Erickson, CDM’s executive director since 2001, said the new building will enable the nonprofit to better care for its growing, diverse population of clients.

The project has been a long time in the making, noted Erickson. A feasibility study was done in 2011 and the property was purchased in 2012.

“[Project developer] RSV Building Solutions has been very patient with our funding process,” said Erickson, who added that Jeff Lightheart, the project architect, and Olson Engineering have also “been fantastic.”

Founded in 1978, CDM Caregiving Services’ original mission was to provide in-home respite care for senior citizens.

“There was no professional option for caregiving at the time – people had to find a family or friend,” said Erickson. “CDM was ahead of their time.”

In 2008, the organization began offering rehab services and daycare for seniors; then when NW Innovative Services’ adult daycare closed earlier this year, CDM again adapted, and began serving younger people with disabilities.

The organization currently rents space at 2409 Broadway, but the building’s design makes it difficult to see patients from one end of the room to the other (the bathrooms are located in the center). And, as CDM’s services and client base expand, the new, larger building will enable the nonprofit to offer a wider range of activities.

With a price tag of nearly $3.5 million, the McKibbin Center is in the last phase of fundraising. Erickson said that the state’s 2017 capital budget includes a $400,000 capital request for the project. If that comes through (the budget is being held up by water rights discussions), CDM hopes to raise the remaining funds through a community campaign (such as selling bricks with donors’ names), the organization’s annual Symbol of Freedom event in November, and possibly a small mortgage. Erickson added that CDM’s current landlord, chiropractor John Bauman, “has been really supportive” and has offered to donate $25,000 when CDM moves into its new digs next year.

Although the journey to completion has been slow, Erickson said that it “has been a great experience.”

“No one knew who we were when we first started out – the fundraising process has raised visibility of the fact that everyone is aging, and will need some sort of help,” said Erickson. “People are gaining a better appreciation that you don’t just set aside seniors and people with disabilities; instead, you make them part of the community.”

The new facility is expected to be up and running by early next year.

