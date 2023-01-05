Business Spotlight: Salsbury & Co.

The company’s growth has been consistent and substantial, leading to the opening of a second location in Bend in 2020

Salsbury & Co., established in March 2015, provides business and practice management, accounting, human resource management, and medical billing services to clients around Washington and Oregon. Currently, they work with more than 300 companies and are working to reach more nationwide and international companies. Growth has been consistent and substantial, and in 2020, they opened a second location in Bend, Ore.

“We continue to more than double the previous year’s revenue and are now a multi-million-dollar enterprise,” said Salsbury CEO April Salsbury. “We have added 12 positions over the last year. We recently relocated to a much larger office with a completely new build-out at the Gateway Medical Campus in Salmon Creek.”

Salsbury & Co. is unique in that they offer most businesses services for small to mid-sized companies all under one roof. This allows them to collaborate more effectively, ultimately saving the business owner time and money.

“We all go above and beyond to ensure our client succeeds,” Salsbury said. “It is very rewarding to drive around the metro area and see current and past clients everywhere we go that are not only successful but flourishing.”

Overall, the pandemic had a positive impact on their business, largely because companies began reaching out to them for human resources assistance. However, there has been a significant challenge in finding staff – especially for the Bend office. Despite that, Salsbury is incredibly proud of the team that she has serving alongside her and is looking forward to what is coming down the pipeline next.

Currently, they are working on developing new tools for internal use that will help automate and enhance what they are doing, so they can expand their reach, bolster productivity and better serve clients.

“The most exciting thing we are focusing a lot this next year on is taking our company culture to the next level,” Salsbury said. “We have a wonderfully diverse team with great experiences and ideas, and we are looking forward to the next stage of Salsbury & Co.’s adventure.”

The Salsbury & Co. Vancouver office is located at 2621 NE 134th St., Suite 240.